America will soon celebrate its 245th birthday! The Fourth of July marks a major midsummer holiday for Americans to enjoy and honor our country with barbeques, parties, family vacations and fireworks.
The celebratory activities started in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, with the first fireworks show. Ship’s cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies.
The Pennsylvania Evening Post reported, “At night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks which began and concluded with thirteen rockets on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.”
That same night, the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston Common. In the years following, Americans continued with the fireworks tradition to celebrate our country’s independence from Great Britain.
The city of Tupelo has a terrific celebration planned full of festivities, fun and fireworks at our All-America City Family Picnic in the Park at Ballard Park. This year’s event is Saturday, July 3. This event’s fireworks show has been a longtime Tupelo tradition that is enjoyed by adults and children alike. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. as the finale to a wonderful celebration.
Why not make a day of it? There are so many fun activities scheduled for you and your family all day long at the park. Several food vendors will be set up at noon so you can grab lunch and spend the day. The park will be brimming with children’s activities.
Early afternoon will provide inflatables and there will even be a NERF war set-up where you can purchase an armband and play 30 minutes, or you may purchase unlimited play if you prefer.
For the master griller, there is a Backyard Rib Cookoff to show your culinary talents. The deadline for registration is July 1, and you may contact Tupelo Parks & Recreation for more information at 662-841-6440.
Music entertainment begins at 4:20 p.m., and Sister Hazel takes the stage at 5 p.m., followed by Blacktop Ridge, then William Michael Morgan.
At approximately 8 p.m., the Tupelo Symphony will perform all of our patriotic favorites. What a treasure we have in the Tupelo Symphony, and we enjoy their performance each year at this event.
Here are just a few reminders to help you enjoy the festivities:
- There will be plenty of parking. You may use the parking at both Sportsplex soccer and baseball parking lots.
- Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs.
- Pets are discouraged during the fireworks show. Each year many pets run away during this time because they are frightened by the noise.
- Because this event is well attended, please be patient while exiting the park. Both Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire Department will be working to ensure our safety during the event and safe departure afterward.
The All-America City Family Picnic in the Park is truly a fantastic event for Tupelo, and it requires many city departments to facilitate. Our citizens look forward to this event each year, and I thank our council and administration, city departments, and our generous sponsors and community partners who work together to provide such an outstanding event in Tupelo.
I invite you, your family and friends to come celebrate our nation’s independence with us!