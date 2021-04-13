Yesterday was a beautiful day for a ribbon cutting on the Music Bend Nature Trail, as the city of Tupelo received its first Mississippi Arboretum Certification from the Mississippi Urban Forest Council.
Together with Keep Tupelo Beautiful, the Tupelo Garden Club, Tupelo Parks & Recreation and the Mississippi Urban Forest Council, we celebrated this amazing project at the Music Bend Nature Trail Elvis Overlook.
Keep Tupelo Beautiful and the Tupelo Garden Club collaborated on this project to bring Lee County its first and only certified Arboretum. They included the expertise of Bob Marion and Dr. Crofton Sloan, who identified and tagged 42 trees of distinct species with labels that list each tree’s common name, scientific name and a brief description of the tree qualities, a requirement for Arboretum certification.
Located in East Tupelo, the Music Bend Nature Trail Arboretum is approximately 2.5 miles in length and is open to the public year-round from sunrise to sunset. Its amenities include a nature trail, benches and scenic overlooks, and it offers a place for hiking, biking or walking. It winds through a gorgeous wooded area along Mud Creek and marks the spot where young Elvis Presley used to swim.
Projects like Music Bend Nature Trail are a wonderful example of public and private partnerships working together to improve the quality of life for Tupelo’s citizens. Hard work and cooperation among many groups made this trail a reality. It is important for us to continue working together in the future to accomplish projects such as this so Tupelo’s citizens can enjoy the benefits.
In recognizing the partners of such accomplishments for our city, I want to acknowledge the amazing work of Keep Tupelo Beautiful. Under the direction of Kathryn Rhea, KTB works tirelessly to beautify, create a more sustainable environment and educate our community on the benefits of a beautiful city. The awards given to KTB prove just how beneficial their work is to Tupelo. In 2020, KTB won the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Affiliate Award, Great American Cleanup Award and the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Circle of Excellence Award.
Also recognized at this year’s Great American Cleanup State Kickoff and perhaps Tupelo’s most innovative initiative, is “Project Solution.” Once again, a combination of partnerships made this project a reality with Keep Tupelo Beautiful, Tupelo Homeless Task Force, and Tupelo Municipal Court. This program employs people who are homeless in an effort to transition them back into the workforce while keeping our city clean. Many individuals have transitioned to permanent housing as well as full-time employment through this program.
We are so fortunate to have energized citizens who collaborate with others to provide wonderful outdoor experiences. Spring is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the Music Bend Nature Trail and other outdoor amenities in Tupelo. A clean city which integrates nature into its plan makes it a better place to live. Not only enjoyed by our residents, but also the many tourists which visit Tupelo each year. It also increases property values and has a huge economic impact. I encourage you to support beautification projects in Tupelo and do your part to keep your neighborhoods clean.
Happy Spring, everyone!