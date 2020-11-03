At 7 p.m. tonight, the polls will close. As ballots are counted and winners determined, I hope for a renewed sense of national unity, calm and perseverance for the challenges that lie ahead. Former President George W. Bush said “We’re human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together. And we’re determined to rise.” A very thin line separates our freedom of expression in a democracy, and the need to come together for the good of our country. Our challenge from now on is to learn how to walk that line.
Today we vote, and tonight we wait ... perhaps we wait for days or weeks for final results. We need to understand that this election process will be different in many ways from others. Specifically, it will take longer for us to get election results because Americans have voted early in record numbers this year. University of Florida Professor Michael McDonald oversees the US Elections Project. He said that 93,131,017 people had voted as of Sunday. To put this in perspective, 136.5 million people voted in the 2016 election. Turnout for this year’s election is already more than two-thirds of the 2016 total voting number. It has been predicted that around 150 million Americans may vote this year, which would be the highest turnout in percentage terms since 1908. There is little chance to know who wins the presidency until Florida, Georgia and North Carolina votes are counted and reported. Included in the high stakes is Pennsylvania, where it will take days to count mail-in votes. Mail ballots tend to take longer to process than in-person votes, and some valid ballots must only be postmarked, not received, by Election Day. We must be patient and not expect a quick, clear winner because this process is time consuming. We must stay calm and trust the voting and counting process, knowing that policymakers and election administrators have prepared well to provide accurate results.
This has been a difficult and widely divisive campaign year. When the votes are tallied, some of us will have immense disappointment. My plea to everyone is to carry on after this election with integrity and a renewed spirit of cooperation. I encourage each of you to make a commitment to working together and a pledge for unity. It is important to remember that despite some of us being Republicans and some of us being Democrats, we are all Americans. As Americans, we all share a love for our country. The best thing we can do is work together. If we shut each other out, nothing can be accomplished. Compromise is crucial for our success as a nation. We must respect our democratic principles, processes and institutions and not lose sight of the fact that elections represent the voice and will of the people.
We are Tupelo. We have weathered many storms and overcome extraordinary challenges in our 150-year history. We have accomplished amazing things together. It is the Tupelo Spirit. Every success that we have experienced was the result of working together, pulling in the same direction. Remember this today and in the days to come – that although we have our political differences, we ultimately want the same thing. We want what is best for our city, our state and our country. May God bless Tupelo, the great State of Mississippi, and the United States of America.