I am writing today to plead with you to take every possible measure to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our city, state and country. There were more than 1 million cases recorded in the first five days of December, and U.S. COVID-19 deaths now exceed 281,000. Mississippi ranks 17th out of our 50 states in highest cases per 100,000 people. There are over 166,000 cases reported and almost 4,000 deaths in our state so far.
According to the Covid Tracking Project, U.S. hospitalizations are more than 101,000, a new record, and over 11,000 higher than the number recorded 10 days ago. North Mississippi Medical Center is at its most critical time in history, with few patient beds available both for regular inpatient and ICU care.
Our healthcare frontline workers are exhausted and there is fear of a shortage of staff due to many also falling victim to the virus. Our schools are burdened with teachers who are trying their best to teach both virtually and in person. Literally every aspect of our American way of life has been crippled by this pandemic. And all the health experts are telling us that it will become worse before it gets better. Our only defense is to adapt our lifestyles to the precautions and guidelines set by the CDC to stop the spread of the virus. That is absolutely our only hope until the COVID-19 vaccine is available to us, which by all reports appears to be in spring of 2021 when all American citizens will have access.
The City of Tupelo, in its efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, will be sending out a letter to our businesses this week. Our hope is that we, together, will do everything we can to keep our citizens safeguarded. I felt that it was important to share the letter with you.
December 7, 2020
Dear Area Business,
Mask Up, Tupelo!
COVID-19 has presented unique and unprecedented challenges, especially for area businesses, business owners, employees, customers, citizens and guests. The concern for health and safety amidst a global pandemic is felt by all of us in the community. The City of Tupelo is committed to helping you continue to serve the community during this trying time. Yet, we must all be mindful that even the smallest acts of goodwill can have lasting positive impacts on our own health, and the health of those around us.
The virus has proven to be dangerous and deadly. Since the beginning of the pandemic almost 4,000 Mississippians have lost their life due to Coronavirus. Over 166,000 Mississippians have contracted the virus. This is serious, and it will likely get worse before it gets better. We must all do our part to extend goodwill towards each other and take what small measures we can to ensure that we are helping to stop the spread. Yet, our concerns supersede the virus itself. We must take proactive steps to ensure that our hospital systems are not overwhelmed and that our local economy remains sound.
Masks are important, and they have proven to be effective. The phrase “Mask up, Tupelo” can easily be translated to “Keep Tupelo Open.” In other words, the livelihood of our area businesses depends on slowing the spread of the virus. As infection rates increase the likelihood of detrimental effects to our local economy also increases. We must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that our area businesses can continue to serve our community. Certain small steps can be taken to ensure that we keep Tupelo open, such as:
Ensuring that your employees are wearing masks, and are following all proper hand washing guidelines;
Requiring that patrons inside your business are following mask and social distancing requirements;
Limit your business capacity to 75%;
Making hand sanitizer and masks available at the entrances to your business;
Ensure the frequent cleaning of high-contact surfaces; and
Posting prominent signage requiring patrons to wear masks and to social distance.
The finish-line is near. Scientists have made great strides to develop a vaccine, and it appears that those efforts will soon be realized. The City of Tupelo is hopeful that a successful vaccine is on the horizon, and that it will be met with renewed hope and optimism. Until then, we must remain steadfast in our efforts to stay safe and healthy. We must all do our part, no matter how small it may seem. Mask up, Tupelo, because we all depend on it.
Each of us at this point knows someone who has contracted the virus, and worse, many of us know those who have died. We are in our tenth month of this pandemic. We are fatigued and tired. We want so desperately for our lives to return to normal. The only way that we can return to normal is for each of us to take this seriously.
It is not complicated how to effectively slow the transmission of this virus. Avoid all large gatherings, social distance, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask. We are in a serious situation and we must act responsibly. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But until we receive the COVID-19 vaccination, it will be up to us to take care of each other.