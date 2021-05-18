Thursday evening saw a welcome change in downtown Tupelo. Hundreds of people strolled our sidewalks and participated in Wine Downtown, an annual event hosted by Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association. Traditionally a well-attended event, this year saw even more participation than usual. There were a lot of hugs, smiles and jubilation among the event-goers.
And what made this year so different? This year’s event fell on the very day that the CDC lifted requirements of face masks and social distancing for people who are fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Now that’s reason to celebrate!
In the U.S., newly reported Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing. Most important, Covid-19 deaths are at the lowest point since April 2020. The new guidelines released by the CDC are based on the scientific evidence that the vaccines are working, lessening infections and transmission of the virus. There are still requirements in place to wear a mask in health care settings, transportation hubs such as airports, and public transportation including planes, buses and trains. Also, fully vaccinated people must follow regulations required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplaces.
There are still some businesses which require the wearing of face masks, as is their right to have their own policies for safety rules. Some of Tupelo’s big box stores including Kroger, Walgreens and Home Depot are still requiring the wearing of face masks.
The rolling back of pandemic restrictions means we are moving in the right direction. For each of you who have been vaccinated, thank you. You have done your part and have committed yourself to be part of the solution to what has been one of the most difficult and darkest chapters of our city, state, country and world. By receiving the vaccine to protect yourself, you are also protecting others.
For those who have not received the vaccine, I encourage you to do so. Those who are unvaccinated are still at risk for Covid-19. We have lost way too much to this pandemic — family members, friends and colleagues — not to mention the negative economic impact that our businesses have suffered. Please be a part of the solution to rid our community of this devastating virus. The Covid-19 vaccine has now been opened to ages 12 through 15, another important step to getting out of this pandemic and closer to normalcy. For the vaccination to have broad impact, all of us must do our critical part.
Slowly but surely, Tupelo is rising out of the pandemic. It is so wonderful to finally see the smiles hidden this past year behind face masks. There is nothing like a hug from a loved one that we’ve been denied during the pandemic. Tupelo’s Wine Downtown event marks a new beginning for our city and demonstrates the commitment and resilience of our citizens. We said we’d be back — and finally, we are. The best is yet to come, Tupelo. Cheers!