There once was a boy who was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. His mother took him to a hardware store where he pleaded with her to buy him a gun. Instead, the protective mother bought him a guitar. Surely disappointed, the little boy didn’t sulk about his mother’s choice. Instead, he learned to play his guitar and sing.
And that little boy grew up and changed the world as the greatest entertainer of all time becoming the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley.
We are thrilled to be hosting the 23rd Annual Tupelo Elvis Festival from June 9-13. Facilitated by Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, this year’s presenting sponsor is Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau. It’s going to be a fantastic event for our city.
The 2021 festival will look a little different from years’ past. There will be no Fairpark concerts this year, but plenty of show stopping performances will be held at BancorpSouth Arena. Seating arrangements for all concerts will comply with current State Executive Orders and CDC guidelines. The BancorpSouth team will handle the cleaning of the venue during the festival to ensure all safety measures are met. The Tupelo Elvis Festival’s top priority is ensuring a safe festival experience for all entertainers, volunteers, and visitors.
The Festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 9, featuring the “Together Again Opening Night Showcase” with host Tom Brown and Elvis Tribute Artists. Thursday continues with a Youth Workshop and Competition, the “Rockin’ Around the World Concert”, with “Louisiana to London Concert” to top off the night.
Friday begins the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition, followed by an afternoon “Conversations with Tom Brown” and then an evening “Friday Night Fever Concert”.
The Tupelo Running Club is sponsoring “Running with the King 5K” on Saturday morning, followed by the second round of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition semi-finals.
Fans will get an opportunity to Meet & Greet the Elvis Tribute Artists from 1-3 p.m. at various downtown Tupelo locations, then Saturday evening wraps up with the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Finals.
Sunday features the famous Gospel Concert that the Elvis fans look forward to each year.
The 2020 Tupelo Elvis Festival was completely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we couldn’t physically be together with our fans, the virtual event was successful with views from 45 countries, 53 languages represented and over 540,000 organic video impressions during the event. This proves that the worldwide interest in Elvis Presley is not waning, and our city continues to have a unique opportunity as the birthplace of this music icon.
The fact that we can resume our festival, even with some restrictions, is a win for Tupelo.
Tupelo Elvis Festival Director Debbie Brangenberg said, “It will be so wonderful to be together again with our Elvis fans from around the country. Everyone we are hearing from is so excited to be coming back to Tupelo.”
I couldn’t agree more. It feels great to be having the festival again, and I hope you and your friends will come out, have some fun, and shake, rattle and roll.
For more information and to buy tickets for any of these events, you may visit www.tupeloelvisfestival.com or call (662) 841.6598.