In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields. –John McCrae
“In Flanders Fields” was written by Lt. Col. John McCrae after the loss of his friend and fellow soldier Lt. Alexis Helmer in the First World War. McCrae was a physician who served in the Canadian military, loyal allies to the United States and Great Britain. He composed the poem while sitting in the back of an ambulance after the Second Battle of Ypres in the Flanders region of Belgium.
The poem references red poppies that grew over the graves of fallen soldiers. At the conclusion of World War II in 1918, American professor Moina Michael encouraged wearing a red poppy to honor the soldiers who had died in the war. She distributed silk poppies to her peers and campaigned to have them adopted as an official symbol of remembrance by the American Legion. Since that time, the red poppy has become one of the world’s most recognized memorial symbols for soldiers who have died in conflict.
Most of us cannot fathom the destruction and death that the brave men and women serving our great country have seen. For every death of a soldier, there have been witnesses who fought beside them until the end. McCrae was so moved that he wrote this beautiful piece of poetry that continues to remind us of the brutality of war and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives.
Many of us have a loved one who lost their life while serving in the military. We Americans are descendants of thousands of brave soldiers who were called to serve and did so with honor. For those who lost their lives protecting our country and freedom, we are forever indebted to their ultimate sacrifice.
Memorial Day is a special day that we pay tribute and honor them. On Monday, May 31, the city of Tupelo will host our Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park at 9 a.m. This year we are honored to have Master Gunnery Sgt. Mac Huddleston as our guest speaker.
I hope that you can join us for this meaningful and reverent ceremony as we pay tribute to those who gave their all for our great country. May God bless their sacrifice, the families and friends who mourn, and the United States of America.