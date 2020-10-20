What do you call a Saturday night with ghosts, goblins, a full moon, a blue moon, and daylight savings time? Halloween 2020, of course!
Halloween 2020 will certainly be one to remember. Although the pandemic has changed how we can participate, there are still ways that you and your family can safely celebrate this fun holiday. The city of Tupelo will not have any sponsored events, but Halloween is certainly not canceled. It’s important that everyone be aware of safety measures and guidelines to ensure a healthy and fun Halloween.
Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading the virus. If you have COVID-19 or you have been exposed to someone with the virus, you should not participate in “in-person” Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters. CDC has issued safety guidelines for Halloween participation. You may visit www.cdc.gov for a comprehensive list of low-risk activities, moderate-risk activities, and high-risk activities. Here are a few of their recommendations for a safe Halloween for both children and adults:
Low-risk activities include carving and decorating pumpkins with members of your household, an outdoor scavenger hunt for children, a virtual Halloween costume contest, a Halloween movie night with people who live with you
Moderate-risk activities include participation in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for children to grab and go, a small group outdoor costume parade, attending an outdoor costume party, visiting a pumpkin patch, an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family and friends
High-risk activities should be avoided and include participation in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed out to children who go door-to- door, trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of cars, going to an indoor haunted house event, going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
One Halloween event which is always great to participate in is the annual Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF program. This year, a virtual Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF platform has been established. Through the month of October, you and your family can add purpose to Halloween by collecting lifesaving donations for UNICEF virtually. In honor of the 70th anniversary of this iconic American tradition, this year’s initiative will be comprised of digital, interactive, fun and empowering experiences all while teaching children the importance of giving back and helping others. You may sign up to participate at www.trickortreatforunicef.org
Looking for more ideas? The Halloween & Costume Association has some terrific ideas at www.halloween2020.org. The site has creative activities and also has a map which shows the COVID risk level in your community provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute. Halloween activities in line with CDC guidelines are suggested and based according to the color-coded zone you live in.
Many of our Tupelo neighborhoods are planning safe activities for families on Halloween evening. I encourage all neighborhoods to have a safe plan in place for trick-or-treaters. If you would like to have a neighborhood street or streets blocked for vehicle traffic on Halloween, please call Tupelo City Hall at 662.841.6520 to obtain a permit. This is the best way to ensure the safety of children as they walk in your neighborhood.
I hope you and your family have a great Halloween. Let’s work together to provide a safe celebration for everyone.