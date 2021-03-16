On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, the first seen in over 100 years. We have experienced unthinkable loss and destruction, as 1 in 3 Americans knows someone who has died from coronavirus. Lee County alone has seen 166 total deaths.
Each of us has unique stories of heartache, heroes and hopes. As we find ourselves at the one-year anniversary, I want to reflect on where we’ve been, how far we have come and the hope we share for our future thanks to the vaccinations.
With the news that the virus had reached the United States, we recognized the legitimate threat of a major health crisis. On Feb. 24, 2020, I issued an executive order in response to the coronavirus threat. At that time, an internal COVID-19 Response Team was created. In the days following and with careful monitoring of the statistics in Mississippi and Lee County, many difficult decisions were made to prevent the spread of the virus.
In total, there were 17 executive orders through April 30, which addressed the evolving nature of the pandemic. Each executive order was based on COVID-19 local, state and national health statistical data. Due to the rampant spreading of the virus, the city of Tupelo acted without waiting for the state of Mississippi’s response and issued a shelter-in-place executive order on March 21, 2020. Once the governor’s executive order was issued days later, the city ratified its order to comply. Since the first executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves, Tupelo has followed each order since.
Communication was imperative to our citizens, and daily Facebook Live broadcasts were done to inform of latest developments. A city COVID-19 email was set up for citizens to communicate their questions and concerns to us, and all information and executive order were placed on the city website. With businesses facing a huge economic impact, the Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force was formed from a cross-section of business and community leaders to help our businesses and restaurants recover from the crisis as successfully and safely as possible. As the weeks turned into months, the pandemic unfolded and was ever changing. The city continued to monitor and advise citizens based on the best and most accurate information we received. First and foremost was always the health of our citizens and community.
Now a year later, we are given hope with the rollout of three very reliable and safe vaccinations. Our focus now will be educating and encouraging everyone to get the vaccination as soon as possible. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, over 885,000 totals doses have been administered in Mississippi, with 323,476 fully vaccinated. In Lee County, over 24,000 doses have been administered; however, the data does not specify how many are fully vaccinated. With Lee County’s population over 85,000, we still have a long way to go to vaccinate all adults. Looking to the future, President Joe Biden said he will direct vaccine supply to all adults by May 1 with the goal of getting the United States back to a sense of normalcy by July 4. Until we are all vaccinated, it is important that you continue to follow all CDC guidelines including wearing face masks, washing hands often and social distancing.
For each and every person who fell ill to this virus, and especially those of you who lost precious family members, friends and colleagues, I offer my sincere prayers and condolences. It has been the most difficult of years, but I have optimism that we will share a brighter and healthier future.