“When the burdens of the presidency seem unusually heavy, I always remind myself it could be worse. I could be mayor.”
— President Lyndon B. Johnson
The city of Tupelo will hold its primary election in one week on April 6. I want to encourage each of you to exercise your right to vote. I especially want to emphasize the importance and responsibilities of elected officials, specifically the position of mayor of this city.
For eight years, I have had the privilege and honor to serve as mayor of Tupelo. Throughout my time in office, we have shared many challenges together. Through the good times and the bad, I have done my very best to lead our city, a place I love.
What I can tell you from my experience is that this position has been truly one of the most enjoyable and rewarding of my life. But I also must emphasize that the job of mayor is a daunting task. It is imperative that the next mayor be an individual who is competent, qualified and capable of leading our city in emergency situations.
These are trying times not only for our city, for also for our state and country, and it is inevitable that the city of Tupelo will face crisis within the next four years. The next mayor of Tupelo must have certain intrinsic abilities that will allow him to lead our great city. In this position, I have navigated through serious and complicated situations, and many at the same time.
The mayor is on the front lines, and there are certain leadership roles that one must possess to successfully lead a city. The mayor must have the ability to be a political leader working with elected officials, an executive leader working with administration and a community leader working with a large network of people and organizations in our city, state and even the national level.
Each of these leadership roles involve different expectations, specific skills and resources. A mayor’s leadership has a profound influence on the governance dynamics in a community. The mayor must be an individual who is capable of engaging in a sensitive high-level call with the White House and at the next moment, adequately address a citizen’s concerns over a drainage ditch being stopped up or a dog barking in their neighborhood.
In my two terms as mayor, our city brought home the coveted All-America City Award for the fifth time — not surprising for a progressive city such as Tupelo. We have so much to be proud of. We have experienced enormous economic growth, are home to a Baldridge Award-winning medical center, have a wonderful public school system — the list goes on and on.
More importantly, our city is full of wonderful citizens who tackle any challenge with vigor. As much as we have positive, we have had our share of trying times. We have experienced devastating tornadoes, civil unrest, and a global pandemic, just to name a few. These challenges call for strong and bold mayoral leadership and a thoughtful, experienced administration. The mayor that you choose must have the ability to navigate, negotiate and lead in both the good times and the difficult.
Being mayor is not a job for someone who will make decisions based on what is popular. The mayor must be willing to make the right decision for Tupelo without the consideration or influence of popular opinion.
I ask that you consider the gravity of responsibility as you cast your vote for the next mayor of Tupelo, as well as city council candidates. Tupelo is a wonderful city and we must continue to place experienced, capable people in office to lead in the future. We have built such a fine city on the shoulders of past great leaders. Let us continue to honor their work and dedication. Please vote April 6 for leadership which reflects our Tupelo Spirit.