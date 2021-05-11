Tupelo is extremely fortunate to still have a locally owned print newspaper, and I have the utmost respect for everyone at the Daily Journal. If the Editorial Board sees it as divisive for me to use my personal social media platforms to express my personal opinions, then I accept that as true and certainly apologize. My entire tenure as mayor has been one designed to promote unity in our wonderful All-America City, and I certainly do not wish to cause division.
While the posts on my personal page reflect my personal opinion, it is not my intent to divide and, as such, I will refrain from speaking publicly about the election again. I decided not to seek re-election for reasons previously stated, and it is up to the citizens to decide who should lead our wonderful city for the next four years.
I hope our citizens know that I have put my heart and soul into being mayor for the last eight years, and I am extremely proud of our administration and our city’s accomplishments during our tenure. I apologize for allowing my passion and zeal for Tupelo’s continued success to allow me to make posts that are not in keeping with Tupelo’s tradition for uneventful political races.
I also apologize for the timing of my most recent post in the aftermath of the tornado on May 2, 2021. Though I had been advised of the damage and that there were no injuries, my post stressing the absolute imperative of having a competent mayor during times of crisis was poorly timed. While neither this post nor any of the others mentioned Todd Jordan by name, both he and the editorial board see this as an attack on Mr. Jordan. I apologize that my posts intended to illustrate the significance of the job of mayor were instead divisive.
In the past eight years we have had multiple presidential disaster declarations, three graded tornadoes, the COVID-19 pandemic, Tropical Storm Olga, multiple periods of civil unrest, the murder of one of our police officers that resulted in a national manhunt for the fugitive, multiple winter weather events and other difficult situations. While undergoing those events, we also had a strong commitment to quality of life, neighborhood revitalization, record breaking investments in infrastructure, a residential and commercial construction boom and seven out of eight years of record breaking economic growth.
The mayor has to be personally involved in these matters, and they have had a profound impact on me personally. I apologize for letting my experiences as mayor lead me to be overzealous in making social media posts, which were of the wrong tone and demeanor during the ongoing mayoral race.
Our administration has made every city resource available to both candidates and will continue to do all that we can to help both candidates. Likewise, I have had multiple conversations with both candidates regarding transition. I am committed to working diligently with the winning candidate to make sure that the transition into the next mayoral tenure is smooth and that the new mayor has everything he needs to be ready on day one.