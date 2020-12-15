On Friday the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 vaccine to be deployed over the next few days in the United States. The vaccine has been an urgent priority and it is advised that everyone ages 16 and over should get the vaccination. In the midst of a new surge of infections and hospitalizations in Mississippi, it is crucial that we participate in this vaccination process.
Each state is in control of vaccine distribution. The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a COVID-19 Distribution Plan which explains how the vaccine will be distributed in our state. You may read the plan in its entirety at www.msdh.ms.gov. Mississippi is using a phased approach to the distribution plan.
Phase 1a
- will cover healthcare frontline workers and first responders. There are some additional groups outlined in Phase 1a including the Mississippi National Guard.
Phase 1b
- includes long-term care facilities.
Phase 2
- will include essential workers. This includes teachers, grocery store employees and postal workers among others whom are considered essential. In Phase 2, Mississippi residents with underlying health conditions may be vaccinated also. It is expected that 2.4 million doses will be available in Phase 2, which covers most of Mississippi’s population.
Phase 3
- will include the remaining Mississippi residents.
There are concerns among many about the safety of the vaccine. Pfizer released information that its company had performed tests on 44,000 people with “no safety concerns” that would preclude the vaccine’s use. Some mild to moderate side effects are common for some–these include swelling, pain or redness in injection site, fatigue and sometimes fever which resolves in about 24 hours. The vaccination will require two shots, spaced three to four weeks apart for full protection.
The health officials and scientists all agree that life will not go back to normal immediately after receiving the vaccine. The CDC is calling for those who are immunized to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing until most of our population is vaccinated, which could be several months. It is important for us to not let our guard down. We must continue to be vigilant with all safety precautions to ensure that the virus doesn’t continue to spread. State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs said “At least 50% of transmissions are occurring from people who are asymptomatic and they don’t know it and you wouldn’t know. That’s why it’s important for us to avoid all social gatherings and assume that anyone with whom we come in contact is a contagious coronavirus case.”
Another concern is the cost of the vaccine. The U.S. government is providing the vaccines free of cost. Providers of the vaccine will be allowed to charge a fee for giving the shots. They can recoup the fee from the patient’s insurance plan and from a government fund to cover the uninsured.
The topics for my Op-Ed have changed over the last 10 months. Until this global health crisis, I did not write about health issues. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted all of our priorities. It has consumed our lives and changed our perspective in so many ways. My number one priority as mayor is the health and well-being of the citizens of Tupelo. My wife, Jessica, and I will be getting the vaccination as soon as it becomes available to us. Jessica is a nurse practitioner, and she advises me along with the consensus of health community, that the vaccination is safe and the only option to completely end this pandemic. I encourage you to get the vaccination and join us in the effort to rid our community, state and country of this virus. If you have health risks or are concerned about taking the vaccination, please talk to your healthcare provider. Together we can do our part for a healthier, prosperous future for the City of Tupelo.