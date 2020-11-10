“We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas!”
– Clark Griswold,
“Christmas Vacation”
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We’re talking about the holidays, of course. It’s a time we celebrate family traditions and with our loved ones. With COVID-19 cases at an all-time high in the U.S., it is important that you be aware of some simple safety precautions to ensure a healthy gathering at your upcoming holiday festivities.
Many of our traditional holiday celebrations including hugs, enjoying appetizers from shared plates, and sharing a buffet dinner may encourage the spread of the coronavirus. You can still have meaningful celebrations this year, even if you modify your usual plans. During Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, honor precaution over tradition to keep your loved ones safe, especially if some of your usual guests are older or have underlying health conditions.
The safest way to host a holiday gathering is to keep your celebrations small. Health officials are encouraging celebrating with only members of your household. That is a difficult task, as the holidays are especially for gathering with extended family and friends. If you want to invite more people, health officials are recommending that it is best for guests have self-quarantined at home for 14 days beforehand. Anyone who is sick, has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test should stay home.
It is very difficult to even suggest that we shouldn’t have traditional holiday gatherings, but I do want to encourage as many safety measures as possible to keep you and your family healthy. Health officials have recommended the following for safe and healthy holiday gatherings:
- Keep your guest list short and your gathering small
- Skip the hugs, kisses, handshakes and fist bumps (hopefully you can double-up next year!)
- Ask your guests to wear masks when they are not eating
- Social distancing among guests, 6 feet apart recommended
- Keep windows open to improve circulation
- Wash hands often
- Do not use a shared towel for drying hands; paper towels are recommended
- Stagger guest seating if possible to create more space among guests
- Appoint one person to prepare plates; do not share serving utensils
- Disposable plates, flatware, napkins and tablecloths are recommended
Whatever celebration you decide to have, it is best to start planning your holidays now. This year demands extra logistical issues, and you need to explore your options for a safe holiday. The CDC is thinking ahead as well. You may visit their website at cdc.gov to see the best way to stay healthy as you plan small gatherings or make travel arrangements to visit loved ones.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, our state has reported 3,443 deaths from COVID-19, with infections of 127,205. Mississippi has continually ranked high in percentage of coronavirus cases in the last months. These staggering numbers are undoubted going to rise as we go into the winter months. The reality is, the pandemic is not abating any time soon – even with vaccines and improved medical treatments on the horizon. Pfizer and partner BioNTech have announced that their vaccine against COVID-19 has been strongly effective and has exceeded expectations. While this is good news, it could still be months before a vaccine is distributed and made available for everyone in the U.S. Until then, we must do everything we can to keep ourselves, our family, our friends and our communities safe.
The holidays are for sharing your love and gratitude with family and friends. The best way to show your love this holiday season is to keep them safe and healthy. I think Cousin Eddie’s quote sums it up best – “It’s the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.”