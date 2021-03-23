In the past several years, the city of Tupelo has invested over $375,000 to make sure that every patrol car and every police officer is equipped with cameras which will provide audio and video recording of every interaction with the public.
The dashboard cameras are activated when the blue lights on the car come on, and the body cameras are synced to come on as well. Footage from the cameras can be utilized for many reasons, including in the prosecution of criminal behavior. The cameras also are in place to protect both the police officers and the persons with whom they interact.
We live in a very tense time in our country. There are deep rooted divisions throughout our population and we often see this division play out on social media. Social media, a fairly recent phenomenon, allows individuals to have the ability to reach thousands of people instantly through a post to Facebook or Twitter. We have seen events all over the country where outrage over allegations of police misconduct have resulted in massive protests. We have also seen widespread destruction and devastation caused by riots that started as protests.
Allegations of misconduct must be swiftly and immediately addressed by leaders in local government. The best way to investigate any such allegation is to review the audio and video footage from the incident in question. The audio and video footage removes any issue of credibility of anyone making or defending such allegations, as the footage speaks for itself. We know what was said, what transpired, and who was involved by reviewing the footage. It is imperative that said footage is available.
The allegation of misconduct itself can have a very detrimental impact on a police officer, a department, or a city itself. The video and audio footage can protect these individuals in cases where the allegation of misconduct is unfounded.
For the protection of our citizens and our police officers, and to protect the city from liability and other expenses, the audio and video footage must be available when needed. Recently on March 16, 2021, a prominent local citizen made very serious allegations of misconduct on social media. The post was viewed by thousands of people and resulted in an immediate investigation into the allegations of misconduct by the city of Tupelo.
It was immediately apparent that some of the needed audio and video footage was not available, which led to the need for a further investigation to determine why the footage was not available. The officers are aware that failure to comply with the body camera policy will result in discipline up to and including termination of employment.
The city needed to be able to release the information to the public on March 17, 2021; however, the failure to adhere to the body camera policy made this impossible. As the result of lack of adherence to the body camera policy, two officers were disciplined.
The Tupelo Police Advisory Board will conduct a review of the current Dash and Body Cam Policy to determine if changes are needed.