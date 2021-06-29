For the past 8 years I have had the tremendous honor and privilege to serve as mayor of our wonderful, five-time All-America City. I want to take this opportunity to thank each of our citizens for allowing me the honor and privilege of being able to serve the only town I have ever called home.
I have greatly enjoyed working with the members of the Tupelo City Council, each of our department heads and every single one of the dedicated city employees that make our city run smoothly each and every day. They all share the same love and commitment to the betterment of our city, and we are fortunate to have such dedicated public servants working hard to continue to grow Tupelo.
During my time in office, our city has seen both unprecedented challenges and record-breaking successes. As a city, we have navigated three graded tornados, three Presidential Disaster Declarations, winter storms, Tropical Storm Olga, numerous periods of civil unrest, the murder of one of our police officers that led to a national manhunt, and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, which still continues.
While navigating those crisis situations, we have also experienced unprecedented economic success, record-breaking economic growth, a commercial and residential construction boom, and a greater commitment to quality of life opportunities than at any time in the city’s history. In recognition of our successes, the city of Tupelo has received numerous state and national honors and accolades over the past two terms. Those are awards that will remain a source of great civic pride for our citizens for decades to come.
When I ran first ran for office in 2013, my campaign platform was the T.U.P.E.L.O. PLAN. I am extremely proud to report as I end my tenure as mayor that we have kept each of our campaign promises as outlined in the platform, which has guided our administration for the last eight years. We increased transparency and accountability, grew the local economy, made historic investments in our city’s infrastructure, had an unwavering commitment to beautification and revitalization, had no tax increases, were good stewards of taxpayer dollars, managed our city’s finances, and maintained a steadfast commitment to our public schools and public safety. Our city is in a better position today that when we started, and we can all be proud of the strides that we have made together over the past two terms. By working with the City Council and local leaders, I can safely say that the past eight years have been a success for Tupelo.
My entire life I have heard people say, “I wish someone would get in office and not be swayed by public opinion – to just stick to their beliefs and do a good job.” I will live the rest of my life with great pride in knowing that I have done just that as mayor of my hometown. My decisions were never based on what is politically popular, but always what is best for Tupelo.
When a person sticks to principles, they often have to sacrifice popularity, which is an unfortunate consequence of having a backbone in today’s society. I am proud to have taken strong stances out of principle and have no regrets about the positions I have taken on matters of importance.
Over the past eight years, we have been able to build upon the successes of previous administrations. As I leave office, I can again, without hesitation or reservation, state that by every measurable indicator of success, the state of our city is strong. As the new administration takes office, we are poised for even greater success. Thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Tupelo will receive more funds to invest in the city than at any time in our history. We have a great opportunity to do even more in Tupelo, and I look forward to seeing our city’s continued growth.
The “Tupelo Spirit” is alive and well, and we are on the right track in Tupelo.
Thank you again for the tremendous honor and privilege of allowing me to serve two terms as mayor – it has been the highlight of my career. May God continue to bless and keep you and our wonderful city.