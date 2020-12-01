The nonprofits in our city and communities are facing what is surely their most challenging year in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all of us hard, but none perhaps as much as our nonprofits which serve those most in need. Local nonprofits have faced insurmountable challenges this year. As we enter the holiday season of giving, please consider a monetary gift or donation of some type to your favorite charity.
The United Way of Northeast Mississippi has been improving lives and serving others since 1961. Their 59 agencies meet the needs of over 125,000 people in North Mississippi. As the result of the pandemic, their fundraising landscape has changed dramatically. Most of their agencies, which usually have large annual fundraisers, have been unable to fundraise in person due to health precautions. This has created a decrease of donations. And although the Payroll Protection Plan has been helpful for payroll expenses, it does not offset their overall programming expenses. You can find out the many ways to help these agencies by visiting www.unitedwaynems.org or call their office at (662)841-9133.
The holiday season and the Salvation Army’s “red kettle” always go hand-in-hand, and this season your donations are desperately needed. The Salvation Army of Tupelo does tremendous work in our community. They are most times the first resource called when there is financial hardship. Kettle collections are expected to be down this year because very few volunteers will be ringing in person. Your gift would be greatly appreciated and may be done safely by visiting www.tupelokettle.org. Donations made on this site go directly to the Salvation Army of Tupelo and their efforts in our community.
For those who have a heart for our furry friends, the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society would love your donations. Specifically, they need blankets, newspapers, exam gloves, peanut butter, and cleaning supplies including bleach, dishwashing soap and disinfecting wipes.
There are many wonderful organizations which need and appreciate your generosity this holiday season, but those which serve the most vulnerable – the food insecure – truly need your support. There are food pantries in our community which welcome your donations of money, new non-perishable food items, or your volunteer time. Jason Martin of the Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition said “The COVID-19 pandemic has created an increase in the number of clients requesting services, and all of our food pantries could benefit from donations right now.” The three food pantries which serve our communities are St. Luke Food Pantry, Helping Hands and Nettleton F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry. Saints Brew at All Saints Episcopal Church serves breakfast every weekday morning for those who need it. There are also backpack programs sponsored by First United Methodist Church, Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo and Global Outreach which provide children who receive free lunches at school the nutrition needed for the weekend. These backpack programs are a necessity and ensure that no child goes hungry. To support or donate to any of these food programs, you may call Jason Martin at 662.432.1894 or email jason@unitedwaynems.org.
The global pandemic has changed us. It has given us a new perspective and a new appreciation for life and our many blessings. I encourage you to take the tragedy of this health crisis and turn it into goodwill and blessings for others during this holiday season. Actions of empathy and understanding are what we need to strengthen our community and emerge stronger after the crisis ends. Let us all commit to setting a new precedent for charity, good works, and a positive impact on those who need our help.