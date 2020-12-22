“I guess you were right, Linus. I shouldn’t have picked this little tree,” said Charlie Brown. “Everything I do turns into a disaster. I guess I don’t really know what Christmas is all about. Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”
“Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about,” said Linus. Linus walked to center stage and continued:
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” was produced for television in 1965 by Peanuts creator Charles Schulz. When the CBS executives first viewed the program, they were not happy. There was controversy about whether to include the biblical verse in an animated children’s special. Behind the scenes, executives discussed whether it would alienate viewers. Schulz insisted that the special be about the true meaning of Christmas saying “If we don’t do it, who will?” The show’s sponsor, Coca-Cola, agreed also. Today this moving scene of Linus reciting from the Book of Luke is still considered the most magical two minutes in all of television animation. Even though the special was only supposed to run for one Christmas season and be forgotten, both the viewers and critics loved it. The next year it won a Peabody Award and an Emmy for Outstanding Christmas Programming.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed us and instilled uncertainty and fear. Remember how Linus always carried his security blanket with him, never putting it down? When he was center stage reciting Luke at the moment he says “Fear not” he drops his blanket and doesn’t pick it up until he is finished with the Christmas story. How clever of Charles Schulz to show we have nothing to fear. Yes, the pandemic has altered us. It has been one of our most difficult challenges in history. It has caused unprecedented sickness and death. And although it has changed how we will celebrate Christmas this year, it cannot eliminate our celebration of the birth of Christ. Pope Francis said earlier this month “There is no pandemic, there is no crisis that can distinguish this light.”
I am wishing you and your family love, health and happiness. May you be comforted by the words found in Luke during this most difficult of holiday seasons, and may each of you experience the true meaning of Christmas.