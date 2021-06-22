On July 1, a new mayor and council will be sworn in for the city of Tupelo.
For the next four years, these elected officials will be representing our citizens and making decisions for the betterment of our city. Their responsibilities are many, and their work is time consuming and difficult.
I admire and appreciate each of these public servants for their willingness to serve and for their love of Tupelo. I congratulate each of these women and men and wish them well.
Running for public office is not an easy task. When I ran for mayor in 2013, my eyes were opened to just how challenging elections can be. I had never run for public office and realized quickly that the process was not for the faint of heart.
When Fred Pitts and I were running against each other, it was sometimes negative and contentious by Tupelo standards. After the election, however, many of his supporters have become loyal allies for me in office.
My experience is a great example of how the citizens of Tupelo rise above and rally around those elected to serve. The election is over. It is in Tupelo’s best interest to support Mayor-elect Todd Jordan and his administration. His success is our success.
I will support him, and I encourage each of you to do the same.
Since the election, my office and all city of Tupelo departments have worked with Mayor-elect Jordan to assist in a smooth transition. We want to ensure that he has all the information needed to oversee the vast operations of the city. We have made all resources available to him, and I am confident that he will be in the best position possible to serve.
A smooth transition is important, and I was appreciative to former Mayor Jack Reed Jr. for his assistance as I entered office. Mayor Reed not only helped in the transition but also has been a constant supporter and advisor for me over the last eight years.
This is the Tupelo Spirit, and I intend to show Mayor-elect Jordan the same support and respect, and will be ready and willing to assist his administration if needed.
When I was a junior high student, I aspired to be the THS quarterback. After all, there was a standout star quarterback at Tupelo High School who was ranked among the best in the country.I chose the number 14 for my football jersey number because that was his number. And although I never became that star quarterback, I now have the opportunity to cheer him on as the mayor of Tupelo.
For the city of Tupelo, Todd Jordan is now QB1, and we are all on the same team.
Please join me in wishing Mayor-elect Jordan and his administration four years of success.