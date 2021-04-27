As my tenure as mayor comes to an end, I have the opportunity to reflect on eight productive and successful years. By every measurable indicator of success, I have the great privilege to share with you that the city of Tupelo is strong. The platform that has guided our administration since 2013 is the TUPELO PLAN. These are the five pillars used to assess our All America City: financial, economic development, infrastructure, quality of life and public safety. I will share just a few successful highlights of 2020 with you.
Our city continues to be financially sound. The tax base continues to grow at an average of 3.32% over the last five years. Our bond rating is one of the strongest in the state. Our city made capital and infrastructure improvement totaling $68 million, and these improvements were done without a tax increase to our residents or businesses. I am proud that there have been no tax increases over the last eight years. I feel strongly that we do not need a tax increase now, as it would hurt our local economy.
Tupelo’s economic development is thriving. Despite a global pandemic, 2020 saw the highest number in Tupelo’s history of development with over $103 million in total construction value. Both commercial and residential development is a good indicator that our city’s future looks brighter than ever. More houses are being built in Tupelo now than prior to the 2008 housing market crash.
Tupelo’s Infrastructure remains strong. Tupelo Water & Light continues to upgrade services. Tupelo Public Works is on track for over $4.5 million in overlay this year. Tupelo Regional Airport, although slowed in the pandemic, stayed consistent with its services. Most impressive is the 30-year strong Major Thoroughfare Project, which Tupelo citizens voted to continue for better roads throughout our city. We have made, without raising taxes, the largest investments in infrastructure in the history of the city.
The quality of life in Tupelo continues to be enhanced. The pandemic halted the planned celebrations for Tupelo’s Sesquicentennial, but our city remained committed to projects focused on the future. The Oren Dunn City Museum was renovated thanks to funding by Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau. BancorpSouth Conference Center completed a $15 million expansion to better serve larger groups and conferences. Tupelo Parks & Recreation had to pause many events, but even working within pandemic restrictions generated $1.8 million dollars of economic contributions to the city.
Tupelo’s commitment to public safety was unparalleled in 2020 with the outbreak of COVID-19. Charged with protecting our citizens and city against the spread of the virus, our administration and Tupelo City Council put in plans in place and continuously updated precautions and protocol necessary to keep our community safe. While health concerns were priority, both Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire Department continued to serve our city with no interruption of services.
These are just a few of our city’s accomplishments of 2020, a year that challenged us in unprecedented ways. Tupelo’s success despite the pandemic speaks to its strength and determination, and certainly a testament to the “Tupelo Spirit.”
In the next few weeks, I will be delivering a brief State of the City address, along with an opportunity to meet the candidates vying for mayor and council, who will each have an opportunity to speak directly to our citizens. I invite you to join us.
- Ward 1, May 5, American Legion, 5 p.m.
- Ward 2, May 24, Location TBD, 6 p.m.
- Ward 3, May 27, Lee Acres Community Shelter, 6 p.m.
- Ward 4, May 3, North Green Street Church of Christ, 6 p.m.
- Ward 5, May 10, Tupelo Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
- Ward 6, June 3, Thomas Street School, 6 p.m.
- Ward 7, June 7, Theron Nichols Community Shelter, 6 p.m.
I will close with a reminder to please vote today in the Tupelo municipal runoff election. We have accomplished so much together. Our leadership needs to remain strong for Tupelo’s future.