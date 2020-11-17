In April, we asked a diverse group of citizens to help our city safely navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically focusing on economic recovery and the health of our community. The Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force was created and since that time, this group of well informed and concerned citizens has worked together with our administration to provide clear, concise messages on the best practices to keep our businesses open. In the current situation of rising cases in our city, state, and country, the Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force will be advocating the effectiveness of mask wearing.
Over the course of the pandemic, America has been engaged in an unorganized and uncontrolled mask experiment; a hodgepodge of executive orders with nothing consistent or comprehensive for everyone. Some communities and states have implemented and enforced mask mandates. Some have rejected their effectiveness as public health guidance became politicized. And now, we are bearing the brunt of these poorly implemented health policies with a surge of COVID-19 cases. Let me be clear on this – according to every health official and organization in the world, face masks work in slowing the spread of COVID-19. They remain our cheapest and most effective tool to control the pandemic if worn consistently. It is imperative that you, your family, your friends, and your coworkers wear masks. In addition to slowing the spread of the virus, the latest research shows that hospitals in areas with mask requirements and other mitigation strategies are in a much better position to serve the entire spectrum of community needs, not just COVID-19 patients. Some models predict that if masks were used from now on, they could reduce the number of future COVID-19 deaths by about 50%.
The Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force is actively working on our city’s behalf to educate and implement the wearing of face masks. Chairperson Brandi Long is leading the effort, saying “Until such time that vaccines are widely available, masking is one of the only tools at our disposal for fighting the spread of the virus. In light of this reality, and because local numbers are tracking in a concerning direction, the Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force is launching a campaign to encourage widespread compliance with the city’s masking ordinance as a show of responsible citizenship and community solidarity. The primary message of the campaign will be to ‘Keep Tupelo Open.’ This includes our churches, our businesses, our schools, our health care system, and all other institutions and entities through which we experience a more normal and satisfying life.”
The stakes are getting high, friends. Each of us knows someone who has been ill with this virus, has been quarantined, or most tragic of all – died. We are going into the holiday season and our winter months now. We find ourselves forced to make difficult choices not to have our traditional large gatherings. We are conducting our business, our education, our social lives, all with the virus in the forefront. This virus is unfair and cruel. The simple fact is this … in order for our businesses to stay open, our schools to stay open, our worship services to continue, our medical facilities to function effectively, and our American way of life to flourish, we must do a simple, fundamental thing – wear face masks.