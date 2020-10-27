We are exactly one week away from the election. I want to encourage everyone to vote. Voting is a privilege and a responsibility for every citizen in the United States. Voting is perhaps the most important thing a citizen can do to support their democratic form of government. A democracy is a system in which the people have a voice in the decisions of their community and nation. Voting has long been the method used to determine the will of the citizenry. Without a vote, a citizen is essentially voiceless.
Every single adult person is given the right to vote in the United States, irrespective of race, gender, class, religion or occupation. This is representative of uniformity and congruity. It is a fundamental right in which all citizens get an opportunity to choose who represents them.
Many brave men and women fought for your right to vote. Aug. 18, 2020 marked 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, granting women the right to vote. However, obstacles like poll taxes, literacy tests and other discriminatory state voting laws would keep both Black women and men disenfranchised for another 45 years, until the Voting Rights Act was signed into law on Aug. 6, 1965. When we consider voting rights history, we are not only casting a vote for a candidate, but also in honor and appreciation for those Americans who fought for our right to do so.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not a typical election year. Extra precautions are being taken at the polls to ensure voter safety. Please know that lines may be longer than usual. Be prepared to wait. It is a small price to pay for the precious freedom of voting and participating in our democracy. Each of us needs to have a voting plan. Research the candidates and become familiar with important issues, their platforms and future policies. Check to make sure you know your voting location. Encourage your family and friends to vote.
When you vote, you literally have the future of our country in your hands. I hope each of you realize the power of your vote and the difference you can make. Many people around the world do not have the option to change their situations with a vote. However, we do. My vote matters; your vote matters. Our votes matter because each of us are citizens of this great democracy and nation, the United States of America.
Turning the attention away from voting to a more personal note, I want to congratulate Ally McDonald for winning the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee on Sunday. On her 28th birthday, this Tupelo born and Fulton raised professional golfer won by a stroke on the Great Waters Course, closing with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total. I’m surprised Ally couldn’t hear the resounding cheers from all of us in North Mississippi after her last stroke. We are extremely proud of Ally, and wish her many more successes in her golfing career.