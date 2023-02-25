Point by the Rev. James Hull
There is a song by the acapella group Take 6 that says, “If we ever needed the Lord before, we sure do need him now.”
A new television commercial making the rounds says, “Jesus…He gets us.”
On face value, both of these declarations may seem to be proselytizing. But I see something a bit more. Take 6 is a group of African Americans who have been around for 20 years or more, delivering six-part harmony in all genres of music. The “He gets us” spots are conceived, produced and funded by the conservative founder of Hobby Lobby and others. What’s interesting to me is that these well-produced spots — funded by conservatives, mind you — depict Jesus as an inclusive, “against-the-grain” activist who welcomes others different from himself.
In one commercial, Jesus welcomes everybody to his table. In another spot, refugees from South America and Central America are depicted fleeing their country, only at the end to invoke Joseph and Mary fleeing into Egypt.
The point is this: if young black men and old white men can find common ground in the person of Jesus, what’s keeping everybody else apart?
The man known as Jesus is not just important from a theological standpoint. He has so much to offer philosophically, sociologically and humanly. Anybody who reads his teachings must compare them to Khalil Gibran or Og Mandingo. His insights into human nature are amazing. His approach to human relations is refreshing.
Sometimes I think we need to take the divinity tag away from Jesus and simply deal with him as somebody who has something to say to us about how to get along as a people, as a nation, as a planet.
For many years, I flirted with Islam as a body of beliefs. The pursuit left me unfulfilled. I eventually arrived at the conclusion that Jesus’ basic philosophies of love, forgiveness and inclusion are more my taste.
He gets us.
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
Jesus does get us. My cogent reaction when you say, sometimes we need to take away the divinity tag from Jesus is whoa, wait, my friend. But as I dwell on how radical Jesus’ words are and how they are fresh to each generation, I better visualize the bright colors you are brushing on the canvas of life.
When Jesus says, “Love your enemies," "pray for those who persecute you,” and, “there is no greater love than this: that a man lay down his life for his friends,” then the power in all Jesus’ words is radically transforming.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. knew it. We have a better nation and world because he lived them out. In fact, after Dr. King was assassinated, Robert Kennedy (whose brother, President Kennedy, was assassinated) used peaceful words to help calm a nation, yet in a few weeks he was assassinated. After those American tragedies, our nation mourned seeking direction as hippies, divisions, drugs and chaos flowed throughout our country — Jesus got us.
That era of the late 1960s and early 1970s is captured well in a new Hollywood movie by Lionsgate. The film is called “Jesus Revolution.” It tells the true story of hippies and drug-addicted youth coming to Jesus as the film shows the life story of Greg Laurie of Harvest Church in California. After America’s COVID hibernation spell, I would encourage everyone, and especially those who don’t give a flip about Jesus, to get out of your homes, go to the theaters and see this Hollywood production — and yes, take your children.
For people of different faiths (some may be immigrants) or people hardened or hurt because of past church experiences or people with no faith at all, please go see this movie to better understand American history. Philosophize why some groups spend millions to air ads like “he gets us.” The ads, film, songs surely rhyme with our times, but are the words of Jesus divine? That’s up to you.
