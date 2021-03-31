Recently, the Mississippi Senate rejected two proposals to expand Medicaid under ObamaCare. Naturally, this move has been met with criticism from folks on both sides of the aisle, but the critics have a fundamental misunderstanding of ObamaCare expansion, what it has done to other states and how expanding Medicaid would be disastrous for a state already struggling to make ends meet.
Mississippi has a population of 3 million people. In January, 747,477 people were enrolled in the state Medicaid program. To put that into perspective, that’s about one quarter of the state population receiving benefits.
If ObamaCare were expanded, the state could expect to see even more able-bodied adults enrolling in the program — at least 358,000. That would mean nearly 40% of the state could be on Medicaid, and that would ravage our state budget.
The latest available data shows that 25% of the dollars spent by the state government went to fund Medicaid — meaning one in every four dollars. Federal funds aside, Mississippi still spent nearly $1.3 billion on the program. If we were to expand, we could expect to see an additional $280 million spent annually — putting taxpayers on the line for nearly $3 billion over the next decade.
Not only do the dollars and cents not add up, expanding ObamaCare just doesn’t make sense for Mississippi. Proponents will say those eligible for expansion don’t have health insurance, but the data doesn’t back that up. In fact, nearly five in 10 potentially eligible enrollees in Mississippi already have private coverage. An additional 14% qualify for subsidized plans on the exchange that cost next to nothing. If Mississippi expanded, those individuals would no longer qualify for subsidies, would lose their private health plans and would be shifted to Medicaid.
Another lie proponents of expansion peddle is that if Mississippi doesn’t expand, we are losing money, and other states are receiving money that has been carved out for us. This is based on a false assumption that there is a fixed pot of ObamaCare money sitting in Washington, D.C., waiting for states to claim their portion. The Congressional Research Service addressed this years ago — if a state doesn’t expand, the money simply isn’t spent, and taxpayers aren’t left footing the bill.
You’ll also hear about how ObamaCare expansion would save rural doctor’s offices and hospitals, but again, this simply isn’t true. Research by the Foundation for Government Accountability found that the financial health of hospitals in expansion states has not improved. In fact, expansion has led to greater Medicaid shortfalls. The promised hospital jobs in these states have not materialized, and sadly nearly 40% of expansion states suffered losses in hospital jobs the first year after implementing ObamaCare. Non-expansion states, on the other hand, have seen hospital job growth, adding jobs at a faster annual rate than expansion states. And lastly, hospitals are still closing in expansion states. Our neighbor Arkansas saw the largest hospital in the state lay off more than 600 people after expansion, and Arkansas has more rural hospitals in financial distress than neighboring states that haven’t expanded.
States that have expanded ObamaCare have enrolled twice as many able-bodied adults than state officials ever thought possible, spent more than double what officials projected and are watching Medicaid consume their budgets while other priorities suffer. Medicaid was a program designed for the truly needy — the elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women, and children. ObamaCare expansion is for able-bodied, childless adults, many of whom already have private coverage. Mississippi cannot afford to make the same mistakes our neighbors have, and that’s why Senate Republicans made the right decision by rejecting ObamaCare.