What are the odds that in a country that is unstable and racially divided and in the state of Mississippi, an older white, renowned gentleman and a young black woman would become lifelong friends? The white gentleman was generous, had a love for the Lord, family, people, county, his college, and community.
In the Bible, Mordecai said to Esther...”who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” Who knew that the gentleman would become, not only a friend to the young lady, but a mentor, financial advisor, a witness for the Lord, an encourager, a help, a father figure and a friend to her children? For 13 years, he sent the young lady laminated copies of her articles each month along with an encouraging letter. The gentleman personally introduced her to musical artist Randy Owen. Who knew that because of the gentleman, she developed a relationship with his wife, Barbara, daughter, Mary, grandson, Bob and bank employees, Sonji and Angela.
My friend was the late Bobby Martin, Chairman of the Board of The Peoples Bank. Our friendship began through CREATE. He would call in, and in his boisterous voice, ask for me. For years, I talked to him several times a month regarding his charitable endeavors. We had conversations about life and his giving to others. He said, “I live by these words, ‘Give while you live and see where it goes’. I am alright with leaving monies to charities when I die, but I want to see now what the effect of my giving is doing. I am happy to give to others. I am happy to help others.”
Later in life, I became a statistic – divorced. As a single parent of three, I had to try to figure out ways to keep my family afloat – financially, spiritually and psychologically. I felt like Job – one thing right after the other was happening and I simply couldn’t recover from each incident. After praying, I decided to talk to Mr. Martin about my problems. I said to him, “I don’t know what to do anymore. I don’t want to ask anyone for help. I am determined to sink or swim by myself.” Mr. Martin said, “Juanita, as your friend – you have me, and most importantly, you have the Lord.” As a banker, he helped me to swim.
My children, Tyler, Taylor and Tyra loved and respected Mr. Martin. In fact, when I told them he was in the hospital – Tyler said, “Mama, we need to go to the hospital!” He had a profound effect on their lives as well.
Mr. Martin gave me a copy of a song entitled, “What Will I Leave Behind?” We had a deep discussion about the lyrics. The verses are: ‘After I leave for worlds unknown...Never again on earth to roam, What will I leave behind? Will I be missed by those I love, Or have I been unkind? Have I been true to God above...This is my prayer, O Lord, today, Let me be wholly Thine; When I am called from earth away. Let heaven then be mine.’ The Floyd family will definitely miss him because of his genuine kindness and love toward us over the years.
This month and beyond is a time to celebrate Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for my friendship, not only with Mr. Martin, but with others. I am so thankful for the friends who have blessed me on my journey. I am so thankful for my mother who taught me to love and respect people and build relationships.
What will you leave behind? Will it be a life of unkindness? Will it be a life of love? Will it be a life spent building relationships? Will you be missed? You be the judge.