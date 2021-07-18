For the past 15 years, on my journey as a divorced, single parent, I had to lean and depend on the Lord to sustain my family. Many times, I didn’t know how I was going to make it. But the Lord would come through each time. My children grew up and are productive citizens of our great state and country. My journey changed.
Rachel Martin said, “Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn to find joy in the story you are actually living.”
I thought about how 2020 showed us life is so short. After a stay in the hospital, having COVID, my sister, brother-in-law and many others dying, I am determined to live, find joy, and trust the plans and the journey the Lord has for me during this new season.
My journey these last few months has been a flurry of activities. I had an amazing opportunity to be a speaker at the Women in Banking Conference in April. My niece, Allison, who lives in Atlanta, decided to celebrate her birthday in Las Vegas in May. I tagged along. My sister, Valerie, decided to visit her daughter, Kelli, in New York in June. My cousin Hazel and I tagged along and celebrated my birthday as well.
Myles Monroe said, “Whether you are 20, 60, or 90 years old, there is a burden within you, a ‘responsible urge’ to carry out all that you were designed to do. It is a cry of the heart – a cry of purpose that says, ‘I was born to do something that I must fulfill.’”
My speaking engagement was great and fulfilling. I shared my mother’s story with over 100 women on how to build relationships, how to work with each other even though you may be different and how to make a difference in the quality of life for people while on the job.
My visits to two major cities were fabulous. While in Vegas, we ate at the Top of the World revolving restaurant. We walked the streets of Vegas and visited the Elvis Chapel. We visited the Grand Canyon, where I saw the majestic power of God Almighty. As I stood there, memories from my childhood began to flow in my mind. I thought about my mother, who worked extra hours in private homes and ironed additional clothes so she could earn extra money to buy us encyclopedias. She knew the importance of an education, even though she only made it to the eighth grade.
I remembered seeing the small, miniature picture of the Grand Canyon in the encyclopedia. Over 50 years later, I had an opportunity to be reminded of the sacrifices my mother made so that our family would have a better life. Tears flowed as I thought of her.
In New York, we saw the 9-11 memorial site and the Charging Bull on Wall Street. We walked the streets of Harlem. On my birthday, we visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art and saw exhibits by Tupelo natives. We saw Lizzie Brevard Doorly, who is from Tupelo and works at the MET. We ate a sumptuous dinner at Gigino’s on the Upper New York Bay with Lady Liberty in the background. I was really surprised at the dinner to see my “nephew,” Jason Long (originally from Tupelo), who was in New York at the same time.
I had saved money for my trip, then I found out on my 60th birthday that I had an all-expense paid trip from my adult children. What a blessed journey!
On your journey, have you carried out what you were designed and purposed to do? Have you realized you were born to do something with your life? You be the judge.