Minister Zell Long is one of the teachers of our adult Sunday school class at our church. I made it to Sunday school on time and heard her beginning remarks that have resonated with me for weeks.
The passage was Psalm 27. She said, “Stephen Covey used this principle in his book, the Seven Habits of Highly Effective Leaders. It is simply this ‘Begin with the end in mind’.”
David said, “When the wicked, even mine enemies and foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh they stumbled and fell...though an host should encamp against me... in this will I be confident...one thing have I desired of the Lord...that I may dwell in the house of the Lord...thou has been my help;...when my mother and father forsake me...then the Lord will take me up. I had fainted, unless I believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord: be of good courage...”
Questions were posed. “What is your purpose? What is the end result?” The discussion that ensued was thought-provoking. On our Christian journey, we will have battles to fight and mountains to conquer. In spite of enemies and foes coming against us, we still have to live right, pray right, treat everybody right and please the Lord with our lives in order to gain eternal life – the ultimate end result.
Since that lesson, I have had many thoughts about it. Naturally, from the day I was born, my parents begin to prepare me for my future. They had an end in mind for me. They wanted my life to be better than theirs had been. Along the way. My father died. I was taken from a loving, accepted school environment during integration. I had to beg people to love me in my new school. Enemies in the form of people came against me. I divorced. I raised my three children alone. I would have fainted had it not been for the teachings of my mother about the Lord and about love. The end results were I survived, and I have purpose in my life.
I attended the Ignite Leadership Conference and one of the speakers was Kwamie Christian, bestselling author, attorney and master negotiator. He talked about his beginning in school. He was the only black in his grade (similar story to mine). He wanted to be loved and accepted. So, he overcompensated by agreeing to whatever the students said or did – he wanted to please everybody. His end result was he grew up trying to please everybody, and, thus, didn’t focus on his purpose. By fate, he attended a class about negotiating, and the end result was he became a master negotiator.
I thought about my son, Taylor, who is so smart; yet, he struggled and was discouraged throughout his school years. He was told by a counselor that engineering school was not for him and he needed to change his major. Taylor was so disheartened. His comments were, “Mama, why is everyone against me?” I suggested he use the counselor’s words as an incentive to work to receive his degree. One night, he called to say he had packed his bags and was coming home. He said, “Mama, I can’t take it anymore.” I said, “Yes, you can. We are not quitters. You just get the degree and see the rewards that come with it.” He received that engineering degree from MSU. He’s been working for 2 years in a company where the benefits and promotions have been amazing.
Today, we celebrate Mother’s Day. Thank you to mothers and fathers who begin with the end in mind in their child’s life.
Have you thought about your end – whether spiritually or naturally? Have you begun your purpose with the end in mind? You be the judge.