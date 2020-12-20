“You have COVID. You tested positive.”
These were words from the Doctor.
“Who me? This can’t be!”
“Is your name Cozett Juanita Floyd?”
“Yes”.
“Then you have COVID.”
I was surprised and stunned. I had been so careful about wearing my mask, washing my hands, spraying my air sanitizer, social distancing, etc. I have an arsenal of weapons to fight COVID that I carry in my car. My son, who lives with me, visited a friend on Thanksgiving Day. Those friends tested positive. My son and I tested positive.
I didn’t have any symptoms for several days. I thought I was free. Then, one night, my breathing pattern changed, and I knew it. Just that quick! The next day, I went back to the doctor. I said, “Something is wrong. My chest hurts when I breathe.” X-rays were taken. My temp was elevated. The doctor said, “It’s good you know your body, you have pneumonia! Had you not come in, it would have gotten worse and your outcome may have been different!”
My thoughts went haywire- could he have meant possible hospitalization or death from this virus? Would I be a statistic? Would I survive? Would I die?
My nephews, Bradley and Tim, had been hospitalized. So many of my family members and friends tested positive. Many after the Thanksgiving holiday. My sister, Valerie, was stretched thin from trying to see about all of us. Then her husband, Pastor Long, got sick and is hospitalized. But if anybody knows Valerie-she’s full of the Word and will pray. She sent out mass texts asking for prayers for us and others, and for the hand of God to move on our behalf.
This has been a tough year for me – the loss of my sister, cousins, friends, nephew, church members, hospitalized for dehydration in May without any of my family with me, and now dealing with COVID. I am recovering. My family and friends are better. For some, the period of recovery is longer. But at this moment we are still here. We are alive!
My message today is to say – COVID IS REAL. Please wear your masks; and please adhere to the CDC guidelines. Do all you can to stay alive and protect yourselves. Don’t gather up at Christmas with family members. Just reflect on the memories of yesteryears! That’s what I plan to do. I will think about Christmas time at Mama’s (Bernice Gambrel) house.
Normally for this joyous season, I would be writing about the power of giving, about Christmas, about family and dinners. This time, I reflected on life and being thankful. In spite of what I have been through, I have been given so much. Brothers and sisters of every ethnicity who knew I was sick – called, prayed, or texted to let me know they loved me and were there for me.
I have already had Christmas. It is the love of family; it is the love of friends; it is the love of people – not the gifts you receive. It is being thankful to be alive! An unknown author said, “As you prepare to celebrate Christmas, remind yourself that Life itself is a celebration...”
As you search your heart, have you already had Christmas? Are you grateful for the gift of life? You be judge.