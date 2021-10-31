Mississippi is set to see a new federal judge, and it could mean a historic promotion for a Northeast Mississippi prosecutor.
As first reported on Friday, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills will take senior status as of Monday, Nov. 1. That creates an opening among the three Northern District judicial posts. This opening will be filled by nomination of President Joe Biden with the confirmation of the U.S. Senate.
Even as news spread on Friday that Mills will take senior status, sources with first-hand knowledge of ongoing discussions were saying much the same thing to me: Scott Colom is widely considered among the most likely candidates to earn the nomination.
Colom is the elected district attorney of the 16th Circuit Court District, which includes Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.
Young, but accomplished, Colom was the first Black district attorney to represent a white-majority district in the state. He got there by running a reformist platform to defeat an especially punitive prosecutor. Among an increasingly vocal and nationwide effort to reorient how our criminal justice system operates, Colom has been profiled in the national press for his efforts to rethink the role of a prosecutor.
Impressive in his own right, Scott Colom’s last name also carries familiarity to the Mississippi political old guard. His father, Wil Colom, is a civil rights lawyer with a long history in Mississippi politics. The elder Colom cut a profile for himself as a Black conservative in the 1980s, running an unsuccessful campaign for state treasurer as a Republican in 1987. He aligns himself with the Democratic Party nowadays, but commands wide respect.
If nominated and confirmed, Colom would be the second Black judge currently serving the Northern District, a historic first. Sitting District Judge Debra Brown is herself the first Black judge to serve in the Northern District and is only the third Black district court judge in Mississippi history.
But even as Scott Colom is emerging as a highly competitive figure on the short-list for a nomination, other sources warned that nothing is certain until the nomination is offered and announced.
Who else could be in play? Well, just about anyone who has also been rumored for one of the state's U.S. attorney postings, which remain open even as Biden closes in on the end of his term’s first year.
That list would include former attorney general Jim Hood, who still has many allies throughout the legal community, especially in his home turf of Northeast Mississippi. Mike Moore, another former attorney general, may be in contention. There’s also state Sen. Derrick Simmons, of Greenville, a prominent Black politician in the Delta.
However, there’s one name not on this list that may be the only name that matters: Congressman Bennie Thompson.
Mississippi’s only Democrat to hold federal office, Thompson currently holds much sway in the U.S. House and is close to the Biden camp. It’s a safe bet, then, that his preferred candidate earns the nomination.
Federal judgeships are consequential and highly prized. Even so, the lower federal courts with their many jurisdictions often earn little notice by the public and even the press.
But there’s real influence wielded, and decisions of consequence in those courts. The U.S. Supreme Court hears only a small number of cases presented to it. The vast majority of federal claims will be heard and decided by either a district court trial judge or a circuit court appellate judge. The nation’s highest court has the power to set vast and sweeping precedents, but the day-to-day application of those precedents rests in the hands of much lesser-known federal judges.
So, all that to say, there’s more than professional ambition on the line here as ambitious lawyers start to eye a soon-to-be empty judicial post in the U.S. Northern District Court of Mississippi.