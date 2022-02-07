As a state with business-friendly policies, it’s no surprise that Mississippi is one of 22 states that already has a free and open electric vehicle (EV) market, which empowers consumer choice. Under this free market approach, manufacturers and third-party dealerships compete and coexist.
Unfortunately, special interests are driving an effort to restrict the market by preventing automakers from opening dealerships. This will not only limit consumer choice, but block hundreds of jobs from the state in the process.
EVs are revitalizing American manufacturing and driving tens of billions of dollars of investment from new and legacy automakers across the country. In 2019 over 250,000 new jobs were created by this industry, with more on the way.
This is America’s opportunity not only to revitalize domestic manufacturing, but to lead the world in innovation. As part of this revitalization and leadership, a robust sales and service industry has emerged to bring this technology to market and help consumers understand the many benefits of driving electric.
Many traditional automakers that have used the franchised dealership model for decades and will continue to do so as they bring their new electric models to the market. However, other companies — including Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid — are innovating on a more streamlined sales experience and working directly with their customers.
New legislation is being introduced which would freeze them out of Mississippi — an outdated, protectionist policy that will move the state backwards instead of forwards towards greater consumer choice and a cleaner transportation future.
Blocking manufacturers from operating in Mississippi creates unnecessary hurdles for consumers and hurts the state’s job market. While you can still purchase a vehicle from Tesla, Lucid and Rivian online, 93% of buyers want to test-drive a car and speak directly to a product specialist before finalizing their purchase.
House Bill 833 harms consumers by forcing them to travel out of state to see the vehicle before they buy. The bill would also prevent companies from investing in the state to build and staff retail locations. Free-market advocates, economists, consumer choice groups and environmentalists are all in agreement that direct sales is the right policy over monopolistic dealership protectionism.
The only support for dealer protectionism comes from franchised dealerships, who are lobbying to push competition out of the state and create a monopoly on all new vehicle sales, but Mississippi will thrive by allowing competition. Allowing the free market to continue in Mississippi will not harm existing franchised dealers.
Data from the National Automobile Dealers Association shows that in states where direct sales and franchised dealerships coexist, total sales and employment rates are higher than the national average, and dealerships have seen record profits in recent years.
Mississippi already has a free and open market for vehicle sales, and the state should keep it that way. Do not let a group of special interests stand in the way of the free market and consumer choice.