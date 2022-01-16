In recent weeks many Mississippians encountered the possibility of getting a sunburn, living through tornado like winds and rain and building a snowman.
The weather reflects how many of us feel about life now.
Omicron is the new word of the month and medical professionals are still begging for us to get vaccinated. Sorrow hangs heavy in the air as we continue to bury loved ones who fell ill from a COVID-19 variant.
But we trudge on, whether it is through the snow or another word starting with an “s.” We trudge forward to keep the lights on and dreams alive for younger and older people, many of whom have lost hope over the past several months or even years.
School and child care teachers and administrators, medical professionals, first responders, retail and service workers are once again on the front lines trying to keep our lives as normal as possible while another wave of COVID-19 hits. They do their jobs despite the lack of information on how the COVID-19 recovery money can positively impact their lives and those in their families.
Reading in a recent Sunday edition of the Daily Journal about the financial impact of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on the region, I am certain most county officials are hesitant to spend the money without more guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Mississippi officials charged with regulating the expenditures.
The article stated concerns about the supply chain being overburdened while in Lee County discussions exist about the construction of a new jail.
Lee County’s using ARPA funds to construct a new jail sparked my interest, so I researched ARPA restrictions on the Treasury’s website to verify whether jail construction might be an allowable expense.
The following statement on page 30 of the recently released guidance, resolves the question: “Where relevant, recipients should consider the alternatives of improving existing capital assets already owned or leasing other capital assets. Treasury presumes that the following capital projects are generally ineligible: Construction of new correctional facilities as a response to an increase in rate of crime.”
This guidance is not an anti-new jail statement, but rather a “you gotta look somewhere else for the money” statement. The guidance has chapters devoted to how to spend ARPA money assisting households, non-profits, small businesses and impacted businesses.
Why aren’t discussions being conducted around those topics?
Why are there not public forums conducted by Northeast Mississippi county officials to hear from those who have a rightful stake in the allowed expenditure of funds?
All of the trudgers mentioned above have first claim to this rescue funding. They earned it.