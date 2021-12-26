Since the harvest was completed, our German Shepherd and I have taken our morning walks through the fields and woods of the home place. Roxy enjoys exploring with her nose, so I opt for a meandering stroll allowing her to sniff tufts of grass, and spoor of rabbit, squirrel, deer, and dog. It is her 90 minutes of freedom from a fenced yard, and the relaxed pace allows internal peace in lieu of aerobic exertion.
We meander along the periphery of the field until a scent entices her into the woods where she sniffs the burrows and scat of assorted creatures. Her bright eyes sparkle with joy when she meets my gaze and she approaches for a neck scratch and a quick petting. Life is good.
During a recent outing, the date kept nagging at my consciousness. I made the connection
As our path crossed the old house site, and the beautiful morning became clouded by sadness. My grandmother died on that date, Dec. 4, in 1931. My mother was 4 years old. Roxy and I are standing on the site where grandmother and her children spent a sad and miserable year in 1928-29.
The site is now a bean field, its location marked by the depression of the cistern. In 1928, she was the mother of nine. Her first child lived only days. He was jaundiced, a condition easily treated by UV light now, but not understood at the time. Folk "wisdom" attributed it to the mother's milk poisoning the baby. So, she fed all subsequent children on cow's milk.
My mother was her seventh child, followed closely by twins. Mother was a precocious and hyperactive little handful, and with twins little more than a year younger, grandmother gratefully accepted the offer of her aunt to care for the tyke.
As if these responsibilities were not onerous enough, grandfather was stricken by a series of grand mal seizures, and was confined in the State Hospital for several months.
Robert Harmon, an uncle by marriage, moved the family here to this place to hold them together during those years in the beginning of the Great Depression.
The young couple sat for a photograph at the time of their wedding in 1913. She was beautiful — composed, healthy and confident. She looked older than her 16 years. The 20-year-old groom was thin, ill-at-ease and shyly grinning.
A photo made in 1929 while he was in the hospital is of a woman with eight children, including twin babies in arms, posed by the old house that had been a tenant shack here on the Harmon Place. She is gaunt and haggard, but the children are healthy looking and cleanly dressed. She looks like a woman in her 60s.
In 1930, grandfather was released from the hospital and rejoined his family. He entered a cropping agreement with a landowner at Horse Nation and moved the family away from Sparta. On Dec. 4, 1931, several bales of cotton, practically worthless in the depressed markets of that bitter year, sat in the yard of the tenant house at Horse Nation. Grandmother baked cakes to celebrate the birthdays of two of the children and prepared a meal in expectation of a visit from her father in the afternoon. Then she took to bed to give birth for the tenth time. The baby was stillborn, and she died of a massive hemorrhage. She was 34 years old.
Roxy seems anxious. Is it possible that she senses my agitation? I lament the apathy that a "civilized" nation exhibits toward its most vulnerable citizens, the self absorption of men who have been controlling the breeding of livestock for thousands of years but cannot figure out how to make love without making babies, and the arrogance of men continuing to make laws controlling the lives of women.
I comfort her and scratch her neck while I wonder why our society seems to care more about pets than mothers and children — and allows men to make decisions about the control of women's bodies.