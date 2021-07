LARRY HOGAN is governor of Maryland. This opinion editorial is part of a series from governors of the states that comprise the Appalachian Regional Commission footprint, as well as the ARC Federal Co-Chair. The Appalachian Regional Commission (www.arc.gov) is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.