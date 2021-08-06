Seven years after the great tornado. Seven years after many houses on the bluff above Gumtree Pond crashed into the brown water, some of those structures carrying human beings to a watery grave.
Seven years later, in late January and early February, a journalist by the name of Enoch P. Waters came down to Tupelo to write a piece about race relations. This would not stand as a story about some great crime or injustice, although its reporter waxed political for some eight-to-10 inches of newspaper turf.
The big wire services at the time – The Associated Press, United Press International or Hearst’s International News Service – would not pick up Waters’ series of which Tupelo became a portion, chiefly because the stories were reported and written for The Chicago Defender, the largest African-American weekly in the nation at the time.
At the time he stayed a week in Tupelo and reported on race relations, Waters had earned senior status among reporters at the Defender. Later, he would advance to executive editor of the weekly before leaving in 1957 to lead The Associated Negro Press, a wire service that served 150 Black weekly newspapers. Waters wrote of his experiences in “American Diary,” and died at age 77 several days after the book published.
His obituary in The New York Times consisted of about five paragraphs in 1987.
Yet Waters, in 1943, had a great deal to say about Tupelo. He spent the week at the Lake View on North Spring Street. Waters said his room had a view of Gum Pond. The locals told him the fishing in that pond was excellent. He took them at their word.
At the time, Park Hill thrived with business. It seemed, at least from the reporting, that Spring Hill Church and Carver School provided a great deal of community life. Waters noted the lack of theaters in the area, forcing African Americans to venture into the “white” part of town to see movies in the “white theaters.”
While working on the story, Waters attended a concert by Rust College singers in the Carver auditorium. About 100 others enjoyed the program. Waters, accompanied by some of the crowd, enjoyed a meal at Dukes after the concert.
People he interviewed in the community said Black folk in Tupelo had it better than other African Americans in other cities, including Memphis, Chicago and St. Louis. They attributed the settled race relations to the efforts of Mayor J.P. Nanney and Police Chief J.E. Carr, both who had held office since 1928.
Yet, tensions arose from time to time, especially as staunch segregationist, such as U.S. Rep. John E. Rankin and U.S. Sen. Theodore Bilbo rolled into town to spout their race-baiting stump speeches, but no riots or serious threats.
When approached privately, the two white politicians told their Black constituents they spoke of race simply to stir up poor whites, Waters reported.
“There has never been a riot or serious racial clash here in spite of the loud mouthings and race baiting of Theodore K. Bilbo and Rankin in Congress I was told,” wrote Waters. “The danger of these hypocritical preachments, the thinking Tupelo Negro says, lies in the encouragement it gives to the rowdy white element to completely ignore the human and circumscribed civil rights of the Negro.”
That was 1943.
It would be 1948 before President Harry Truman ordered the desegregation of the armed forces. In 1955, a Chicago teenager Emmett Till would be murdered in the Mississippi Delta for allegedly wolf whistling at a white woman in Money. In 1963 Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to an estimated crowd of 250,000 on a day that would go down in history.
In 1967, nearly a generation after Waters’ visit, a fellow named Frank Dowsing Jr. transferred from Carver High School to Tupelo High School and walked on the football field, integrating that team and being one of the first five Black students to attend the all-white school.