Here, at the Oren Dunn City Museum, we research the Tupelo Story in various ways – old newspapers, genealogical sites, peer-reviewed academic journals and books.
This week, LuAnn McCarty added to our resource material by donating a copy of “The Light That Shines in Darkness 1867-2017: 150 Years of First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo, Mississippi.”
This book is a treasure trove of information of the church’s history and the people who have made the church what it is during those 150 years. The book goes into great detail about the beginnings of First Presbyterian Church, including the establishment of its mother church in the Furrs Community, about eight miles east of Pontotoc.
The mother church was known as “White Zion Church,” because the building was painted white as opposed to the unpainted Baptist church, known as “Black Zion Church.”
The book credits the Rev. Thomas Stuart, dubbed “Father Thomas Stuart” by the Chickasaw, as the founder of the Tupelo church. In 1821, Stuart came to Mississippi from South Carolina to serve at Monroe Mission, located near the old Natchez Trace and Cotton Gin Port Road. He and his family worked among the Chickasaw until 1837 when the mission school closed because of the exodus of the people to the Oklahoma Territory.
After the Civil War, Mary Jane Stuart, Father Stuart’s daughter, married Dr. Robert Shaw Stewart. They moved to Tupelo and settled at 433 North Church Street in 1867, the year First Presbyterian was founded.
Father Stuart served as the church’s first pastor.
This history tells much more, including:
• How during World War II, the church bells would ring at 11 a.m., so all in Tupelo would stop for five minutes to pray for the soldiers and for world peace.
• On April 5, 1936, the congregation had been dismissed that evening because of possible storms, but the choir had stayed on to practice for the following Sunday’s Easter service. After the tornado raked through the area, choir members had to escape the debris through windows. The following day, choir director Katie Topp and her twin sister Clara Topp returned to the church to fetch the organ pipes. They took them home and hid them under a bed until the church was rebuilt.
• Boy Scout Troop 3, chartered July 30, 1926, listed the Methodist and Presbyterian churches on their charter. Yet, Troop 3 started meeting at First Presbyterian nine years later on Monday nights. W.E. Means was the scoutmaster. The first Eagle Scout out of Troop 3 was Tom Fields.
So many more stories, names and pieces in the Tupelo story remain in this book. We appreciate this donation, and look forward to sharing this information as we expand our exhibits at the Oren Dunn City Museum.