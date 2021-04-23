It’s nearly time.
Next week, the Oren Dunn City Museum – the much-improved Oren Dunn City Museum – will fling open her doors to the public for the first time in nearly nine months. (And no jokes about birthin’ babies).
We’re doing this grand opening thing several different ways and on several different days.
First, we’ll honor the ladies of the Tupelo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta with a heritage exhibit and reception at 6 p.m. Monday. This is the first in a series of temporary exhibits to honor the Divine 9, as the Black fraternities and sororities are known. We are honored to have worked with these women, especially Tupelo Parks and Recreation’s own Shanta Jones, a new Delta.
Plans are under way now to feature the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in July. We’re hoping that at least one of the fraternities (and maybe all of them) can be talked into a step show as well as an exhibit.
At 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, we’ll cut the ribbon on the renovated Oren Dunn City Museum. We have so many people to thank for making this happen: Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, Carolyn Perkins, Al Turner, the city of Tupelo, and our advisory board of Carla Falkner, Boyd Yarbrough, Shanta Jones, Amber King, Juanita Floyd, and Greg Ellis.
We understand some members of Oren Dunn’s family will be present that day. Dunn was the museum’s founder and first curator. That relatives will be here means a great deal to helping keep his legacy strong and alive.
Then, at 10 a.m. May 1, we fling open the doors for the first time to the general public during our Dudie’s Burger Festival. We’re excited! Thanks to a CVB Quality of Life grant, we’re able to bring you the Spunk Monkees and James Pirkle’s Blues Band. There’ll be plenty of that Dudie’s dough burger goodness along with chips, Moon Pies and your favorite beverages from Coca-Cola or Mitchell Distributing.
We’re not charging admission, thanks to the generosity of the community. We’re asking you to come in, throw a blanket on the ground or grab a chair under the tent at one of the tables, buy a burger or two, tour the museum, and have a good time.
It has been a long time since we’ve been able to have an outdoor party, and this seems like the proper time. We’ll do this in line with CDC precautions regarding COVID-19.
As the Beatles sang, “It’s been a long, cold, lonely winter.”
Well, here comes the sun.