Our cataloguing of our artifacts right now at the Oren Dunn City Museum focuses on the Populist Era, from 1870 until 1900 in Mississippi. Last week, assistant curator Sihya Smith probed into a copy of the Okolona Chickasaw Messenger that prompted a great deal of discussion and more research.
During the late 1800s, Frank Burkitt edited the Messenger and used his influence to champion the causes of the Peoples Party to change the stranglehold the Democrats had on elective offices in the state. The Redeemers, or Bourbon Democrats, had ousted the Radical Republicans in Mississippi in 1875 and set up the Democrats to make the Magnolia State a one-party state for nearly a century.
These particular Democrats supported the railroads, banks and industrialization at a cost to rural farmers. That’s why the farmers organized in various groups, the Grange or different alliances, to combat the corporate and banking interests for sheer survival.
By 1892, Burkitt decided to run as a Peoples Party candidate for Congress in District 4, which included portions of Northeast Mississippi.
This particular candidate did not shy away from vitriol when describing the Democrats. He editorialized that they were “putrid, putrescent, putrefying political moribund carcass(es) of bourbon democracy.”
Such language set Democrats on their heads.
On Sept. 12, 1892, the Grenada Sentinel reported that in Tupelo, a melee followed an accusation by the nephew of J.H. Miller, editor of the Tupelo Journal, that Burkitt had written a letter to a Black teacher, telling the instructor that Burkitt could get him pay for three assistants, instead of two, if the teacher would half the payment with Burkitt. At the time of the letter, in February 1889, Burkitt served as assistant superintendent of education in Chickasaw County.
Burkitt assaulted Miller’s nephew at the public gathering. Miller came to his kin’s rescue and rapped Burkitt over the head with a cane. During the fracas, Burkitt’s brother-in-law, identified in the Sentinel as “a man named Schrimsher,” fired a pistol at Miller, but failed to hit the Tupelo Journal editor even from close range. Authorities jailed Schrimsher.
Several days later, as “Private” John Allen campaigned in Itawamba County, he read the same letter to the crowd. Burkitt jumped Allen and knocked him down before a supporter of Allen’s attacked Burkitt and wrestled him to the ground.
On Sept. 15, 1892, while stumping in McCondy (Chickasaw County), Burkitt accused Dent Neal, a prominent local Democrat, of stuffing ballot boxes. Neal rushed the stand and hit Burkitt so hard, the candidate fell off the stage. After this particular incident, Burkitt asked the Peoples Party to pay $50 to furnish him with two armed guards.
“A critical point has been reached in the district and bloodshed may be expected at any time,” The Weekly Democrat out of Natchez opined on September 28.
Indeed, The Weekly Democrat noted that Burkitt had two bodyguards armed with Winchester rifles and Army revolvers. In the same report, the writer accused Burkitt of trying to garner the sympathy vote, but should find no pity at all.
“If Burkitt goes about the country slandering gentlemen, he must expect to be punished as he was by Neal,” the writer states.
Burkitt lost the race for Congress, receiving only 39% of the vote.