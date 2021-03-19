The Oren Dunn City Museum has a box of Thin Mints on the shelf. I think we’re trying to see who has the most willpower around here. The box, across the room from where I’m writing, makes me think of Girl Scout adventures of more than 50 years ago.
Life has changed immensely in that half century. Girl Scouts of my era played kickball, basketball or softball, enjoyed crafts and get-togethers. Some of us camped. But I wonder what Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low would say if she saw the young ladies of today.
Low started the Girl Scout organization about 109 years ago in Savannah, Ga. She did so after a visit with Sir Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of Boy Scouts in England, where she shared a home with her husband, William Mackay Low. She also maintained a home in Savannah. At the time she began Girl Scouts, Low was 51 years old.
Scouting grew.
In Northeast Mississippi and some of Tennessee and Arkansas, about 6,000 girls and 2,000 volunteers make up the Girl Scouts Heart of the South with its headquarters in Memphis. Tupelo’s service area is located on West Main.
These girls have the usual sports and fun, but they do more. Thanks to AT&T, Scouts in this region have access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs. During this time of COVID-19, Scouts and their leaders have joined AT&T and others virtually nearly every month for a program.
There’s more. Girls are learning the history of women of achievement – something girls of decades ago didn’t know much about, except for Abigail Adams, Marie Curie and Martha Washington types. Even then, the stories amounted to what great behind-the-scenes or stand-by-your-man women they became.
Now, girls have access to more about women. Those who made a difference in fields traditionally reserved for men. Women like Vice President Kamala Harris, mathematician and computer genius Etta Zuber Falconer, journalist Norma Fields, and scientists like Jane Goodall and Katherine Johnson. Then, there’s Dr. Alice Bunker Stockham, the fifth woman in the United States to become a physician. She was an obstetrician and gynecologist and great friends with Leo Tolstoy. Her portrait hangs in his house.
And above all this remains the Stand Beside Her Movement initiated by the Girl Scouts nationwide, but a particularly engaging project here in Tupelo through Stand Beside Her North Mississippi.
The movement is a simple one, but a core to growing into womanhood: “The Stand Beside Her Movement believes we are better together, and that by collaborating, sharing opportunities, referring services, and connecting people we can produce monumental change.”
In Tupelo many women have joined in the movement to work with young people. Folks like Rebecca Nelson, the new director of Community Impact at Northeast Mississippi United Way, work with and encourage other women to join.
Nelson talks about women sharing their experiences with girls, organizing programs to help raise awareness of domestic violence, body shaming, and bullying of other girls as well as conversations and exercises to raise self-esteem and encourage trust and support among them.
Yep. The cookies on the shelf will remain unopened. After all this musing on the potential of girls, Girl Scouts and the Stand Beside Her initiative in Tupelo, maybe it’s time to get busy and volunteer.