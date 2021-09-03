About a year ago, the Oren Dunn City Museum closed to renovate the inside. This evolved through a partnership with the Tupelo Convention and Visitors’ Bureau and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a planned citywide celebration of Tupelo’s sesquicentennial could not be realized.
The result: A new museum inside that demonstrates a diverse and cohesive Tupelo Story, filled with historical photos, thanks to a partnership with the Tupelo History Committee that donated in excess of 1000 digital photographs.
During the last month, the Oren Dunn Museum Association, our nonprofit arm, prepared and submitted a grant application to the Mississippi Humanities Council for American Recovery Program funds. Because of COVID-19 and a shutdown, we have not been able to extend our mission to tell the Tupelo Story in ways that would enhance the education of our community and provide a service.
This aspect of the association evolved in 2020 through a two-night strategy session led by KC Grist Consulting with members of the association board. The three top issues included: Narrow the focus from Northeast Mississippi history to Tupelo history and Lee County; redesign displays to include a timeline and raise awareness of various important points in Tupelo’s history, making these displays diverse and explanatory; and begin an outreach program to appeal to audiences with different interests, i.e. music history, genealogy, schools — all grades.
The museum redesign, known as The Legacy Project, has us well under way to achieving and continuing to make great strides in the area of the first two issues. We are so grateful to the Tupelo Convention and Visitors’ Bureau for this “leg up.” Of course, the project has not reached an end. It never will because it is a priority of the museum’s mission.
Now, within a few weeks, we’ll venture into the third issue with our three-pronged outreach program, thanks to an $11,000 ARP grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council to the association. The MHC notified the museum earlier this week of the grant request approval. Here’s how we’ll use that grant:
• We will begin cataloguing and making available to the public the digital, historic photographs that date from the 1800s through the 1980s, relating to Tupelo and Lee County. We have other paper items and photographs that we will scan in to preserve online. We are doing this and are grateful to Mississippi State University’s Special Collections Division for their technical advice and help. This is ongoing and will become a portion of the museum’s archival program — as much as cataloging and maintaining artifacts remain a day-to-day portion of museum tasks. This aspect of archiving photos and paper items will give the museum the opportunity to share the city’s history in pictures and original documents and enhance our displays.
• Combined with the photographic project, the museum will establish a small research center. We subscribe to many online services that provide essential historical information, including ancestry.com, newspapers.com, Proquest, jstor.org, to mention a few. Through this MHC grant, we’ll purchase a computer and connect to the services, so our visitors may come in and research their family, community, and other histories. We will charge admission to the museum to use this service, but will only charge for paper or photographic copies otherwise. This grant will give us the opportunity to conduct and hold free genealogy classes and research seminars for budding academicians.
• The third prong of our outreach projects will assist our students in the Tupelo Public Schools. We have met with the curriculum directors for the elementary and secondary divisions to develop a plan on how to work Tupelo/Lee County history into a “natural fit” with students. Our goals include teaching basic research techniques, using Tupelo/Lee County history, but cutting across all academic disciplines. For example, the boll weevil infestation of 1916 can be examined historically through looking at the science, the economics (mathematics, here too), the culture, the geography and, of course, literature and language arts. We also plan to provide in-service for teachers, so they can take this approach directly to their classrooms.
We’re excited about helping people interested in the Tupelo Story approach the museum in various ways. These are ongoing programs, now. We will need your support in ensuring they are sustained for years to come.