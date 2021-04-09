With the 85th anniversary of the tornado of 1936 and the primaries for municipal elections this week, we dug back into the past to examine the career of the late J.P. Nanney.
A native of Fulton, Nanney didn’t arrive in Tupelo until 1907, after working for a bank in Amory. He took a position as a bookkeeper for the Bank of Tupelo. That position began a rise to the top as the bank’s longtime president by 1931.
Most people who remembered Nanney recalled his community service record and his 20 years at the helm of Tupelo city government, although he drew opposition every campaign.
Nanney’s leadership, his ability to stand calm in the middle of a storm did not see its genesis in the tornado of 1936, but as president of the Bank of Tupelo during the Great Depression. As banks began to close and depositors began to panic, Nanney sent to Memphis and had $120,000 cash publicly send down to Tupelo — a way of assuring people of their bank’s security.
Nanney exhibited the same leadership and calm in the throes of the tornado of 1936. When the storm struck, he, his wife, and 17-year-old daughter were sitting in the living room of their Green Street home. In his own words, published in The Chattanooga Times on April 7, 1936:
“When I heard the roar, I started for the door. As I reached the door, it flew open and knocked me down. As I hit the floor I looked up and the roof was gone. I didn’t see it go but I heard the timbers grinding. Then it was all over.
"The storm couldn’t have lasted more than a few seconds. I hardly think my wife and daughter had time to get out of their chairs. None of us were hurt. I ran into the street to see houses and trees scattered everywhere. At that time I didn’t see any of the injured. No one living in my neighborhood was hurt.”
Nanney left his family with nearby neighbors and began the process of gathering the Mississippi National Guard and American Red Cross to help with the homeless, the wounded and recovery of the dead. He worked day and night, coordinating and leading in the rebuilding of Tupelo, directing efforts that soon would be known as the birth of The Tupelo Spirit.
Yet, Nanney’s efforts during that record-setting twister do not give full measure of his leadership. Only three years prior, he signed a contract that made Tupelo the first municipality in the Tennessee Valley a part of the Tennessee Valley Authority that provided less-expensive power to city residents.
His foresight also saw the building of the first city pool at Robins Field; the purchase of land on West Jackson that would become the Tupelo Municipal Airport; and a contract that would place the fairgrounds back in city government’s hands after the fair ended its run — the site where Fairpark stands today.
He also helped form the Tupelo Hospital Company, the foundation for what would become the North Mississippi Medical Center, part of the largest rural hospital operation in the nation.
Nanney’s Bible sits on a coffee table in Mayor Jason Shelton’s office today. Shelton took the oath of office with his hand on that Bible. Ironically, the radio that rested in that room the day of the tornado of 1936 is a portion of the tornado display in the Oren Dunn City Museum.