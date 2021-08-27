Last Thursday while I worked at my computer in the Oren Dunn City Museum a news alert popped up on the screen. It was from National Public Radio. James Loewen had died in Bethesda, Md., at the age of 79.
I stopped writing for awhile, overcome with emotion and memories.
Loewen had taught at Tougaloo College in Jackson. He had co-edited one of the best histories of the state of Mississippi that had been written for eighth-graders at that time — the mid-1970s. His partner in that venture was Charles Sallis, a professor of history at Millsaps College.
Doc Charles and Doc Harrylyn Sallis are among the reasons I sit here in the Oren Dunn City Museum helping tell the Tupelo Story, practicing lifelong learning with a love and devotion to history. Loewen ranks up there because of his courage to stay true to the telling of the stories of our nation and, yes, our state.
Doc and Loewen challenged the status quo of state history textbooks when they wrote and edited “Mississippi: Conflict and Change” in 1974.” It won the 1976 Lillian Smith Book Award for the best Southern nonfiction. Smith died in 1966, nearly 22 years after she wrote the hot-button novel “Strange Fruit.” She was a liberal solidly working for an end to segregation as other writers seemed to say “go slow.” The award is given in her honor by the Southern Regional Council.
And it was fitting the duo of Loewen and Sallis should earn the award. After all, “Conflict and Change” broke new ground in the realm of textbooks for how it treated the state’s story. Instead of a linear approach with dates and lots of elite folk handing down knowledge, the duo presented the Magnolia State’s story in terms of the state’s societies, culture and politics.
For example, the book goes into detail about the Chickasaw and their acceptance of the Natchez after the French attempted to wipe them off the face of the Earth. The Battle of Ackia is well explained. The contributions of Elvis Presley and Tammy Wynette, among others, give a nod to Northeast Mississippi cultural icons other than William Faulkner and Tennessee Williams.
The book also captures the New Deal’s impact and Gov. Hugh White’s Balance Agriculture With Industry and its ripples through Tupelo and the rest of the Tennessee Valley. And there are the not-so-pleasant memories of the protest against Tupelo police officers in the 1970s and the work of the KKK in Northeast Mississippi.
John Bettersworth’s authored textbooks had long been accepted by the same state leadership that also supported Jim Crow; that refused to acknowledge the Ku Klux Klan was more than “a secret club.” The Mississippi State Textbook Purchasing Board refused to accept “Conflict and Change” after its publication as another choice to Bettersworth’s “Your Mississippi.”
Loewen and Sallis and the students who helped put “Conflict and Change” before the people went to court. It would be 1980 before the U.S. District Court would rule in their favor. The court said the state refused “Conflict and Change” because it tread on controversial ground. But students have a right to read controversial books and to deny students access to “Conflict and Change” denied students the opportunity to exercise that right.
After the court ruling, 26 of 150 school districts in the state used the book. It’s a rare book now. A copy of “Conflict and Change” to purchase is pricey - $920 on Amazon for a hardback copy. A paperback is $764.08, although there is one collectible at about $116.40.
Loewen, an Illinois native, left Mississippi in 1975 and taught for nearly two decades at the University of Vermont.
In 1995, he wrote another book, “Lies My Teacher Told Me,” about the errors he’d found researching 12 American history books. For example, Loewen reveals in the book’s fifth chapter how racial tensions have existed on this continent since Spaniards in 1526 brought the first black slaves to the Pee Dee River in what would become South Carolina. The slaves revolted and ran away to live among the Native Americans. The Spaniards went back to Haiti.
“A contrarian,” one writer surmised of Loewen.
Loewen cut against the grain, for sure. But many of us are grateful that he and Sallis connected to give historians coming after them a roadmap to follow in telling Mississippi’s story.