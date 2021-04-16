In researching for our musical exhibit of Tupelo artists for the Oren Dunn City Museum we ran across the music of Jay B. Loyd.
Loyd was born in Tupelo in 1937 and died in Collierville, Tennessee, in 2003. Except for some YouTube videos of his 45s, we don’t know much about him, except what comes from an October 2009 post in Rockabillyville blog by a Welshman, who doesn’t identify himself. The blog highlights Loyd’s musical career, such as it was.
The blog claims Loyd had three singles issued between 1958 and 1961. Apparently, Loyd sang at a party thrown by Elvis Presley, which landed the lesser-known, quiff-coiffed singer a record contract with ABC-Paramount for a single, “Cross My Heart” and “You’re Just My Kind.” The tunes, sung much in the Elvis style emanated from the pens of the late Clyde Otis, also a Mississippian, and Otis Blackwell, who wrote many songs for Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Another year would pass before Loyd recorded again, this time for Hi Records in Memphis. Anyone familiar with the recording history of Memphis would know Hi Records from the 1970s because that’s where Al Green recorded some major hits, such as “Let’s Stay Together,” “Tired of Being Alone” and “I’m Still in Love With You.”
Ray Harris and six others, including record store owner Joe Cuoghi (who said the single by Loyd proved his best seller), and Quinton Claunch, a former producer at Sun Records, formed the Hi label in 1957. Harris also hailed from Tupelo. He had written and performed at Sun Records. Harris passed away in 2003 in Mooreville.
Claunch, of Tishomingo County, died earlier this week in Memphis. He wrote many songs for rockabilly artists at Hi Records and later sold his interest in the business, but came back in the 1960s to help form Goldwax Records that chiefly produced southern soul and gospel.
Harris and Claunch pulled in former Elvis bassist Bill Black of Memphis, who had recently departed from the Blue Moon Boys of Sun Records to form the Bill Black Combo. Black and his band – Joe Lewis Hall (piano), Reggie Young (guitar), Martin Willis (saxophone), and Jerry Arnold (drums) – recorded with Loyd the song “I’m So Lonely” on the A side of the single. The B side had “I’ll Be Alright.”
Later, Loyd would record another single, “Take Me There” and “Believe in Me,” released by Ace Records, out of Jackson, formed in 1955 by Johnny Vincent, better known for his recordings of rhythm and blues singers.
Apparently, Loyd wrote and arranged for others, including “Two Strangers in the City” for Ike Cole’s album, “The Same Ole You,” released by United Artist Records in 1967. Cole was the brother of Nat King Cole and a jazz pianist. He played the keyboards on niece Natalie Cole’s Grammy award-winning “Unforgettable.”
More research shows us that Loyd worked as an engineer for the city of Memphis. That’s all we know. If any of our readers has more information about Loyd, please send us an email.