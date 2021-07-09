July 14 will mark 82 years since the American Red Cross in Tupelo celebrated the achievement of nine local residents as the first to initiate and complete the “Learn to Swim” campaign at the Municipal Pool at Robins Field.
Harwell Dabbs and Dudley Carr instructed the first local class for non-swimmers. That class included: Frances McGaughy, Catherine Caldwell, Jimmie Caldwell, Bert Lyle, Wayne Presley, Frank Spain, Tommie Clemmons, Norris Caldwell and Willie Goodwin.
The nine spent three mornings a week in five one-hour lessons at the so-called “round pool” to earn their certificates.
Ironically, Dabbs also taught a senior life guard class for the Lee County Red Cross, alongside Oliver Allen, a Washington, D.C., Red Cross representative, who came down to teach an instructors’ class. The participants in that class put on a show of their skills at the Municipal Pool a month after the first non-swimmers graduated. Helen Foster, chair of the Red Cross Life Saving Committee, gave the 23 lifeguards and instructors pins after the exhibition.
The mission of teaching people to swim continues today at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. Center Director Amy Kennedy tells us the Red Cross learn-to-swim program is no longer used. Instead, the Aquatic Center has its own curriculum, which has proven effective both in the group setting and via private lessons.
In addition, the Aquatic Center offers its Little Ripples program to schools in Tupelo and Lee County to ensure first- and second-graders learn how to swim. Of course, the pandemic prevented many programs through the last year. It’s uncertain how the schools will choose to pick up Little Ripples, but Kennedy says the Center will continue to offer to teach children to swim.
This history of swim instruction means a great deal, considering that 3,957 unintentional drowning deaths occurred each year from 2010-2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Among those deaths, these facts also from the CDC database:
• More children ages 1-4 die from downing than any other cause of death, except birth defects. Most of these drowning deaths are in swimming pools.
• For children 1-14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.
• Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning among children and young adults.
The Aquatic Center also offers Red Cross Lifeguard Certification classes throughout the year. Taught by industry leaders, the Red Cross Lifeguarding course materials have been developed under the guidance of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council. The Council is comprised of a group of nationally recognized experts spanning a variety of professions that collectively regulate and review training information. These reviews are designed to ensure that the information provided for training is the most up-to-date available while exceeding both local and national standards alike.
The training has worked. Just ask Sihya Smith, the assistant curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum, who once worked as a lifeguard at the Aquatic Center and earned the Red Cross’ highest lifesaving honor for her quick action to rescue a woman who suffered a seizure while in the pool.
The Red Cross in community. The Tupelo Aquatic Center reaching out to community. Together, a history of helping people help themselves and others.
More columns by Leesha Faulkner:(tncms-asset)ead344c2-dab3-11eb-8c12-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)5b2c00c8-d524-11eb-ad7d-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)