With apologies to Buddy Miles and Carlos Santana, Sihya Smith and I are going through “them changes” at the Oren Dunn City Museum, and we’re making progress, thanks to the hard work of Carolyn Perkins of Socius Design and Marketing and the hands-on expertise of Boyd Yarbrough.
Al Turner and crew of Turner Construction ripped up the carpet and installed new flooring, put up new ceiling tiles and painted them black, so the focus is more on the up-to-date lighting, built a reception area, and painted the walls. We have a fresh, clean interior.
Carolyn designed benches around the large room for our timeline, which she also designed. We’re waiting on the new displays to install. The work makes the museum look much more modern, but she kept hints of the rustic theme of the birthing barn that once saw mama Jersey cows calving at Rex and Nelle Reed’s farm.
Speaking of the farm, Sihya and I have adopted the Jersey cow as the museum’s mascot. She will be featured on some of the gifts we’ll have in our new, revamped gift area. But we need your help. We need you to suggest names for the Jersey cow. If you’ll email us a name with your return address, we’ll run the suggestions by our advisory board and select a winner, who will receive a small token of our appreciation.
As we wait on the displays in the large room, Sihya and I are busy working on the interior rooms. The largest room already has our model train set, designed and set up by Boyd. Kids will love this because they can operate the model, blow the diesel horn, and punch buttons on a console that will show specific buildings in the 1940s downtown model of Tupelo – a way to have fun and learn a little about the Tupelo Story.
Additionally, Sihya and I are working on decade-by-decade displays that show the growth of Tupelo, chiefly because of the location of the railroads in our city, with attention paid to the cornerstones of our development. We are grateful to the Lee County Historical Committee, whose core base consisted of Bill Lyle, Mem Leake, Dick Hill, Julian Riley, David Baker, and, of course, our beloved Boyd.
Smaller rooms in the museum will tell the specific story of Tupelo becoming the first TVA city and the various Work Progress Administration programs that helped our growth and community. Another room will tell the story of the tornado of 1936 and how we began to rebuild – a key to the Tupelo Spirit.
In the rear of the big room, we’ll celebrate our musical heritage, with homage to the King, Elvis Presley, but also to others who have enriched our lives so by their dedication to writing and performing the music we love.
Sihya and I have rolled up our sleeves and plunged into making the Oren Dunn City Museum the best small museum we can, but we’ll forever be indebted to the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau for their big push and creating the Legacy Project, to the Tupelo City Council for its support, Mayor Jason Shelton and his administration, and our boss Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned for his enduring the “nerd minutes” we pound him with and for his leadership.
Most of all, we thank you all for putting up with our closure for such a long time. We’ll be closed a while longer to ensure the museum is in tip-top shape for you to see. Thank you, Tupelo, for allowing the two of us to become tellers of the Tupelo Story – guardians of a sort. We have surprises in store for you as the Legacy Project continues. Keep watching.