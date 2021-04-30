Seems like a lifetime ago that the EF3 tornado ripped through Tupelo, but only seven years have passed.
The scenes still drift in and out of memory – WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan telling television staff to get to the Beech Springs Road station’s basement and ducking to the safe place himself during the middle of a broadcast; the mile-wide funnel cloud packing 170 mph winds rumbling across Highway 45 North in the distance; the torrential rains; the Tupelo City Council and department heads gathered in the bay of Fire Station 1 and Fire Chief Thomas Walker calm and collected as he directed emergency operations once the storm had passed.
The roll call of neighborhoods reduced to rubble in places: Bristow Acres, Joyner, Rogers Acres, Legion Lake, Lynn Circle, North Gloster Business District, North Green Street, Tupelo Housing Authority, Vista Ridge Apartments and Old Saltillo Road.
Immediately, people began crawling out of the rubble. Neighbors checked on one another. Authorities went house-to-house in search of dead or injured. Others, armed with chainsaws and axes, helped free those trapped in their houses. The cleanup began.
Mayor Jason Shelton, only a year into his first term as the city’s chief executive, visited the sites, talked to residents, worked with his team to ensure federal and state support.
One death was reported in the aftermath. A women died when her car left the road near Verona.
Hours later, Tupelo would learn the heartbreaking news of the death of native son John Servati, a University of Alabama swimmer, who had taken shelter in Tuscaloosa with his girlfriend. A rush of flood waters as a result of the storm caused a retaining wall of their shelter to collapse. Servati died heroically as he saved the young woman.
The North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross under the direction of then-executive director Patty Tucker flew into action to house those left homeless by the storm. Volunteers worked day and night in warehouses set up to help those without resources.
The United Way of Northeast Mississippi, directed by Melinda Tidwell, set up a volunteer registration site in the parking lot of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. That first day, about 2,000 volunteers showed up, most of them who lived within a 50-mile radius of Tupelo. By the time the volunteer center had completed its task at the temporary site, more than 3,000 people had signed up to help and had contributed about 29,000 hours of work.
CREATE Foundation started a tornado relief fund that received $400,000 in donations.
Eight Days of Hope, led by its president Steve Tybor, rolled into Tupelo with 3,000 helpers from 43 states. They repaired – at no cost – 235 homes in addition to some churches and parks.
Tupelo Spirit. Tupelo Strong.
Attorney and photographer Pat Caldwell chronicled much of the devastation and rebuilding. A portion of that photo exhibit that first found a home at Fairpark now is displayed on the grounds of the Oren Dunn City Museum through this month as a reminder of the resiliency of a city that pulls together. We invite you to come, remember our nadir and our zenith as a city.