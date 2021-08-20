Two unused tickets sandwiched between a couple of pieces of Plexiglas hang just outside my office at the Oren Dunn City Museum. These inked papers provide a memorial of sorts. They remain pristine from the issuance date for two different Elvis Presley concerts. Sold for $15 each in 1977, the concerts never occurred because Elvis died beforehand.
This week social media postings reminded many of us the sad day of 44 years ago, when news shot around the world that the King had died at his home in Memphis. So impressed by those recollections of where Tupelo folk remember their place that minute they heard the news, I decided to take a look at newspapers and news services from the day and a couple of days after.
We know the Daily Journal produced its homage to the King, filled with grief and shock, as did the Memphis newspapers. But what about others? What did they have to say?
United Press International’s major story in the Eastern and Mid-western state newspapers concerned the rapid sale of Elvis records — yes vinyl, chiefly, although some eight-tracks. For instance in Greenville, S.C., a record store sold out of Elvis recordings within 10 minutes of the announcement that the 42-year-old had died that Tuesday afternoon. The tiny record store’s stock had included 35 albums, 12 eight-tracks and 20 singles.
The Record Theater in Buffalo, NY, and self-promoted as “the world’s largest record store,” by Wednesday, the day after Elvis’ death, had sold out of the complete catalog of Elvis recordings — 31 releases.
The Associated Press had interviewed Richard Peterson, a professor of sociology at Vanderbilt University, whose specialty consisted of writing about pop music culture. Peterson told the wire service reporter, “As long as he was alive and working, rock would go on forever. His death points to everybody’s mortality.”
On Wednesday that year, The Chicago Defender published an analysis by William D. Loffler who proclaimed: “Elvis Presley put the roll in rock and roll. Motion was his mystique.”
Loffler admitted that Elvis didn’t invent rock and roll, but kept it in the groove until the Beatles came along and changed its structure to a degree. The journalist reviewed a brief history of popular music, from the big bands to Frank Sinatra to young black musicians who developed rhythm and blues.
Then, writes Loffler, came the white musician, who gave this music a “rural rhythm.” The Eisenhower years were soon upon America and Elvis was at the perfect place in music at the perfect time in US history to become the King.
Elvis’s popularity took somewhat of a hit in a West Coast newspaper. Michael Wyma wrote of his love for Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, but said he didn’t like Elvis. The journalist, in his analysis of the life of the King, thought Elvis to be crass and associated him with Cadillacs and antebellum mansions. Wyma acknowledged Elvis’ popularity, comparing his sex appeal to that of Farah Fawcett. “The only problem Elvis had was that he grew old.”
Bob Greene, the national columnist, went to Graceland to cover the hordes of fans and the curious who pushed against the gates of Elvis’s home to pay their respects to the King as he lay in the open coffin situated in the mansion’s foyer. Greene gave a detailed description of Elvis’ remains as they were displayed and of the fans who paraded by, many who wept or gasped. A few were overwhelmed by seeing the Tupelo native at his last and those walked away screaming and wobbly legged.
Greene wrote of the men and women who stood outside the gates to wait their turns in the stifling August heat and humidity. Medics tended to those who fell victim to the temperature. Yes, the day stood as solemn.
But even after he grew fat and forgot words to the songs on stage. Even after that, as Loffler would acknowledge, “But he was still the King. Now, the King is dead.”