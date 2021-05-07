Last week as we opened the Oren Dunn City Museum to the public for the first time, many people asked, “Where did you get all this information?”
Short answer: We dug for it.
Research demands that assistant curator Sihya Smith and I read, assess, think critically and weigh our information carefully. Even then, we find errors or so-called facts that conflict with one another.
Recently, I began digging into the political biography of the late Congressman John Elliott Rankin. Our go-to information usually resides in the dissertation or book, “Tupelo: The Evolution of a Community,” by Vaughn L. Grisham, Jr. We depend on this particular telling of the Tupelo story basically because it is a piece of academic research and writing.
Academics are held to a higher standard. They must read, take notes, depend on primary sources – meaning sources that come directly from the person or place being cited, think critically, and check their sources many times. Other readers, usually experts in the field, read the paper or book before publication and point out errors or omissions. This makes the tome more accurate.
In looking at Rankin’s life, I went directly to Grisham, who wrote that the congressman was born in Lee County. There was no footnote citing a source. So I turned to census records from 1900, about the time Rankin would have been 18 years old. I discovered Rankin’s birthplace was in Itawamba County. The congressman did not move to Lee County until after he became an attorney.
In 1900, census records show he lived with a cousin, Robert A. Rankin, 58, and Robert’s wife, Mary E. Rankin, 50. The couple lived in Itawamba County at the time of the census. Robert was a farmer. He rented his home. He and Mary, who listed no occupation, had been married for eight years.
In the same census, John Rankin was listed as a farm laborer. He had attended school for three years and could read and write.
OK. So we have a government source — a primary source — telling us all this information. We access much of this data from a website that digitized census, birth, death, selective service, and veterans records. Many times we can see the original copy. This is available to anyone conducting research through ancestry.com for a small fee each month.
But here’s the rub. Later, as John Rankin practices law after moving to Tupelo, we find another census record. Thirty years later in the 1930 census, Rankin is 48 years old and is a member of Congress. But under “attended school or college,” the answer is “no.” Subsequent censuses also reveal the same lack of formal education, yet in his official congressional biography, he was graduated from The University of Mississippi School of Law. That biography was taken from a master’s thesis out of Mississippi State University written by Kenneth W. Vickers in 1993.
What’s the answer?
We won’t know until we dig deeper. But that’s the upshot of reaping information. That’s also why we take a long time at the Oren Dunn City Museum with our exhibits.