In these post-election days, we at the Oren Dunn City Museum have pulled on a great deal of history of the state to see just how far the enmity between political parties extended. Many people think wrongly that until the 20th century Mississippi stood as a single-party state. Indeed, we can reach back into the 19th century during post-Civil War days and find the organization of the Republican Party in Mississippi, thanks to Wendy Smith, an adjunct history professor at the University of Mississippi. Smith touched on the topic in her 2012 dissertation, “Perfect Harmony: The Myth of Tupelo’s Industrial Tranquility.”
As she set the groundwork for her story, Smith touches on the creation of the state’s Republican Party in her first chapter, “Northeast Mississippi in Historical Context,” where she delves briefly into the career of Robert Flournoy of Pontotoc, who organized the first Republican Party in Mississippi.
A native of Mount Vernon, Georgia, Flournoy settled with his family in Pontotoc County near New Albany in 1856 on a plantation with about 65 slaves. When the state decided to hold a convention to determine if it would secede from the United States over the issue of slavery, Flournoy stood philosophically on the side of the so-called Unionists and joined two other pro-secessionists at the convention. Flournoy believed the voters of the state would ultimately decide the issue, so he voted for secession at the convention. The ratification vote never happened.
Flournoy returned to Pontotoc County, received the commission of captain, and raised a militia to fight within the Confederate army. Once he arrived in Virginia, Flournoy resigned his commission, saying he could not, in good conscience fight the United States government.
As a result of the war, Flournoy lost his property, including many of his slaves. He sold what cotton he had left and used the profits to move into Pontotoc. A devout Radical Republican, he organized others. He started a newspaper, “Equal Rights,” in which he argued for integrated schools and equal rights for freed slaves. Additionally, he advocated for the admission of Black men to the University of Mississippi and for integration of public schools.
His editorial stand brought the Ku Klux Klan to Pontotoc in 1871. About midnight one night a group of nearly 30 Klansmen rode into the town, stopped at the courthouse and read a proclamation against Flournoy and his newspaper. The raucous bunch of horsemen woke up several citizens who ran out of their houses to see about the noise. The Klansmen questioned the group about where Flournoy lived and about schools for Blacks. During the back-and-forth, someone ran to Flournoy’s house to fetch him.
After the newspaper publisher showed up, about eight people remained to confront the Klansmen. One of the Night Riders fired a pistol at the group. (A newspaper account out of Memphis said the unidentified Klansman only meant to scare Flournoy and the others). The eight, some armed with shotguns, fired back, killing one of the KKK and wounding others, according to various newspaper reports.
Because of his advocacy for equal access to education and rights for Blacks, Flournoy also drew the editorial ire of other newspapers in the Southeast. The “Memphis Daily Appeal” took him to task for urging the integration of the University of Mississippi. In an opinion piece called “University of Mississippi in Flames,” the Daily Appeal’s editor wrote, “It is a school for white boys, and since Flournoy hopes that the negroes may remember and reward his fidelity, he never forgets, in season and out of season, to rail out against ‘the white man’s college.’”
In Jackson, “The Weekly Clarion” opined against Flournoy’s editorials urging education for Black youth. The Pontotoc publisher had taken his own money and established schools for former slaves and their children, hiring white instructors to teach them. This, and Flournoy’s editorializing about integration of public schools, had the Clarion calling the ideas “absurd.”
In 1875 the state Democrats tossed out Republican officeholders and ran the state for the next 100 years. Flournoy continued his work in Pontotoc and died there in 1894 at the age of 83. He is buried in the city cemetery.