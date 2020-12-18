Sihya Smith and I have delved deep into the late 19th and early 20th centuries the last couple of weeks to design displays for our interior rooms at the Oren Dunn City Museum. We remain closed as we work along with Carolyn Perkins of Socius Design to give our visitors more in-depth and colorful tales from the Tupelo Story.
This week, as we dug into the 1890s, we discovered a fellow by the name of John Howard Merritt. Merritt was born in Tupelo in October 1894. His dad, Robert Lee Merritt, is listed in 1910 census records as being a farmer. John Howard, or J. Howard, as newspapers listed him, attended schools in Tupelo.
His life turned around after graduation. It seems the young Merritt had a talent for baseball. He started his career with the Knoxville Reds in the Appalachian League as a pitcher. He played only a partial season, appearing in 12 games, with an 8-3 record from the mound, earning a 1.053 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched). At the plate he had five hits in 32 at bats.
Merritt caught the eye of the New York Giants, and they drafted the left-handed pitcher on Sept. 15, 1913. The Giants had a great year that year – at the top of the National League. At age 18, Merritt set the record, at the time, for standing as the youngest player in Major League Baseball at a salary of $900.
On September 17, 1913, Merritt took the field for two innings as an outfielder. He didn’t get an opportunity to bat in that contest that saw the Brooklyn Superbras (named after a popular stage play of the day), later the Brooklyn Dodgers, defeat the Giants, 4-0 at Ebberts Field in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn. The game lasted an hour and 30 minutes that afternoon.
The Giants would go on to the World Series and lose the pennant that year to the Philadelphia Athletics. The Memphis Chickasaws bought out Merritt’s contract on September 29, 1913. Merritt continued in the minors, playing for Memphis until 1916, then going to San Antonio, Chattanooga, St. Paul, Salt Lake, Atlanta, and Mobile. Overall, in the minor leagues, Merritt pitched 215 games.
It seems the Tupelo native hit his apex as a pitcher in St. Paul, from 1918-1925, going 19-9 with a 2.62 ERA in 1919; 21-10 with a 2.63 ERA in 1920; and 20-11 in 1923 with a 3.37 ERA.
After spending years on the diamond, Merritt returned to Tupelo, settled on Court Street, and took a job as Tupelo city clerk for $1800 a year. He served the city for 21 years in that position, before he retired. Merritt died in October 1955. That year, the Brooklyn Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series. The Giants had moved to San Francisco and finished third in the National League. Merritt is buried in Glennwood Cemetery.