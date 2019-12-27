George Barnes likely made countless trips through Tupelo during his lifetime, although his escapades in the Midwest, New Mexico and Texas likely made him more famous that a single well-known stop in Tupelo back in November 1935
Mr. Barnes was a bootlegger and cab driver, born in Memphis, Tenn., educated at Central High School in Memphis and who attended four months at Mississippi State University. Actually, MSU was Mississippi A&M at the time.
Barnes’s bootlegging landed him in jail a few times in Memphis, Santa Fe and eventually in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma exploit landed him three years in Leavenworth prison. While serving his sentence, Barnes fell into worse company – a group of bank robbers. His wife had divorced him by then. He took up with another woman, a Saltillo native named Cleo Brooks, but she adopted the name of Kathryn by the time Barnes found her in the Fort Worth, Texas area. Kathryn gave her fourth husband a machine gun, and dubbed him Machine Gun Kelly – taken for his middle name, according to FBI files.
His moll made him a legend. She claimed he shot up banks by pelleting them with shots from his submachine gun and spelling out his name. Legend also had him killing bank tellers all over the country, but those crimes proved to be stories, myths.
It was during his bank robbing spree that Machine Gun Kelly and Albert Bates stopped in at the Citizens State Bank on Main Street, near the old Strand Theater in Tupelo. FBI files show the pair took $19,000 in cash and thousands of dollars in Treasury, Mosses Drainage District, Bogue Eucaba Drainage and Shiloh Consolidated School bonds.
Dudley Carr recalled the robbery in a 1999 oral history with interviewer Shana Walton of the University of Southern Mississippi. Carr’s father, John Elzie Carr, was chief of the Tupelo Police Department, but wasn’t in town at the time of the robbery. When he returned, said his son, Chief Carr reviewed the report and called Will Griffiin, chief of detectives in Memphis and a family friend.
It seems Machine Gun had been on the run for a bit after kidnapping Charles Urschel from his home in Oklahoma City, Okla. FBI records say Kelly and an accomplice strode into the Urschel house shortly about 11:15 p.m. while the couple was playing bridge with the Jarretts. The kidnappers took Urschel and Walter Jarrett, but released Jarrett a few miles down the road. The kidnappers demanded and received $200,000 in $20 bills as ransom, and made off for a bit. The FBI continued its investigation, including sending the serial numbers of the money used in the ransom to every bank in the country.
But it was Chief Carr’s call to Memphis that saw Kelly’s capture. Kelly, Kathryn, and another of the group were laying low in Memphis at J.C. Tichenor’s house. Chief Carr told his detective friend that Kelly had a relative in Memphis and likely would be there. Detective Griffin alerted the FBI and in the early morning, several days later, a raid on the Tichenor home found Machine Gun there, sans Machine Gun.
Kelly and his wife went to prison for the kidnapping. They were never charged with the bank robbery in Tupelo. Machine Gun Kelly died of a heart attack in 1954 in Leavenworth prison. His wife served two years for helping with the kidnapping, then lived out the rest of her life in Oklahoma City. She died in 1958.