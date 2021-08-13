Before you get lathered up and pound the keyboard, this is not about that kind of shotgun wedding. It’s a portion of a phrase that came from the typewriter of James Saggus, a political writer for The Associated Press back in the 1960s.
Saggus used this phrase to describe the redrawing of congressional district lines in 1960 as “the shotgun wedding of the Delta and the Hills into one unhappy congressional family.”
The story, published on March 29, 1962, in The Greenwood Commonwealth, referred to a redistricting plan by the Mississippi Legislature that eliminated one of six congressional districts at the time because of population loss in the 1960 census.
At the Oren Dunn City Museum, Sihya Smith and I examined this particular redrawing of the lines because it affected Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi. It’s that time of season again, and the legislative redistricting corps is holding public hearings all over the state to determine how to equal population in districts, so all voices are heard at the ballot box.
That was not the case in 1962.
In our area – the hill country – Congressman Jamie Whitten, a Democrat, had served since a special election in 1941 to replace U.S. Rep. Wall Doxey, who had won in a special election to the U.S. Senate to fill the seat of Sen. Pat Harrison. Harrison died while in office.
The 1960 census showed Whitten’s 2nd Congressional District consisted of 13 counties with a population of 237,887. Ross Barnett was governor. Whitten supported Barnett. He came out late for unpledged delegates who supported Virginia Gov. Harry F. Byrd instead of Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy for president. He did not work openly for the delegates, however.
On the other hand, the Delta congressman, Frank E. Smith of the 3rd Congressional District, represented a region of 11 counties with a population of 370,554. Smith had represented the so-called “Delta District” since 1951, after Congressman Will Whittington decided not to run for another term.
During the 1960 election, Smith supported Kennedy, which raised the ire of many Barnett supporters. Smith did not support the unpledged delegates who supported Byrd and spoke out against them. His perceived liberal tendencies lost him friends in the state Legislature as well. He wrote about this in “Congressman From Mississippi,” published in 1964.
As a result, the Legislature – Senate and House – voted overwhelmingly to punish Smith by joining the Delta District with the North Central Hills District. House Speaker Walter Sillers attempted to prevent the move in the House, appealing to legislators by telling them that eventually a Black majority district would evolve in the Delta. Sillers contended if lawmakers would create that Black majority district, the result would be white majority districts in the remainder of the state.
The House, led by Thomas McClellan of Clay County, rejected Sillers’ proposal, calling it, in Saggus’ words, “a monstrosity.” The House voted 113-23 to create the new district. In the Senate, W.B. Alexander Jr. of Cleveland attempted to save the Delta District to no avail. The Senate voted 33-13 to create the 2nd Congressional District that would consist of 24 counties and 624,552 people.
Hodding Carter of the Greenville-based Delta Democrat-Times editorialized just days after the vote. With the headline, “Let the Fight Begin,” Carter’s paper praised Smith for seeing to the Delta’s issues, especially in areas of conservation. A congressman from the Hills would not be as kind to the flatlanders. Carter urged a bloc vote for Smith, saying numbers could defeat Whitten.
But calls for preserving the river counties’ representation in Washington lost as both Sillers and Alexander said they would vote for Whitten.
Smith lost. Whitten defeated him by a 3:2 margin. But an interesting movement occurred in this election. Merrill Lindsey, a Black minister from Holly Springs, also ran in the Democratic primary. Lindsey received a little more than 1,000 votes. At the time, 5,000 Black voters were registered in the new district.
And, eventually, Sillers’ prediction came true. After many years and pushing and court battles, a Black majority Delta District emerged. In 1987, Mike Espy became the first African American since Reconstruction to take a seat in Congress from Mississippi. Now, Congressman Bennie Thompson holds that seat.
Frank Smith lived long enough to see the Delta District return. He lived long enough to see Espy as a congressman and become the first African American Secretary of Agriculture under President Bill Clinton. After being defeated in 1972 in a congressional race in his District 2, Smith ran Choctaw Books until his death in 1997.
Redistricting made Whitten’s 2nd District into the 1st District in 1973. Whitten served the people of Northeast Mississippi, rising to the chairmanship of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, until 1992. At one time – and until 2009 – Whitten had the distinction of being the longest-serving member of the House as voters returned him to Washington for 51 years. He is the fifth-longest serving member of the House or Senate.
Whitten died in 1997 at his home in Oxford.